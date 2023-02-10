ANDERSON — Beverly Joyce has returned as publisher of The Herald Bulletin.
Joyce, who was publisher of The Herald Bulletin from 2015 through 2021, began her second stint with the newspaper Wednesday.
She replaces Robyn McCloskey, who will continue as regional publisher for newspapers in Indiana and Illinois owned by CNHI, parent company of The Herald Bulletin.
“We are thrilled to welcome Bev back to Anderson, a community she loves and knows well,” said Donna Barrett, president and CEO of CNHI. “We are also grateful to Robyn for her steady leadership in Anderson, and her continued stewardship of our other Indiana newspapers.
“Our company is fortunate to have strong, outstanding executives in the Hoosier state.”
In addition to her previous stint as publisher of The Herald Bulletin, Joyce is a past publisher of the Hendricks County Flyer, the Lebanon Reporter and the Zionsville Times-Sentinel, as well as the Commercial-News in Danville, Illinois.
She was also the advertising director at the Kokomo Tribune and the Pharos-Tribune in Logansport.
Joyce began her career in newspapers in 1983 as an advertising sales representative at the newspaper in Batesville, her hometown.
Under Joyce’s leadership, The Herald Bulletin won the coveted Blue Ribbon Award from the Hoosier State Press Association in 2019 as Indiana’s best daily newspaper. She serves on the board of directors for the Madison County Chamber and is active in other local organizations.
“I am so excited to return to Anderson and Madison County and rejoin the staff of The Herald Bulletin,” Joyce said Thursday. “I’m looking forward to continuing this paper’s mission to provide the best possible news content to a community that I’m very passionate about.”
McCloskey, who will continue as publisher of the Kokomo Tribune, the Tribune-Star in Terre Haute and the Pharos-Tribune, said that she “enjoyed getting to know the people of Anderson and Madison County.”
“I’ll miss working with the staff of The Herald Bulletin,” she said. “The community has a bright future, and Bev will continue to assure that the newspaper serves the people, organizations and businesses of the community with excellence.”