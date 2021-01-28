ANDERSON — When it came to spending on the 2020 election campaign, the contested races for judgeships in Madison County topped the list.
Five of the six candidates for positions on three county courts reported spending a total of $177,413 last year.
Campaign finance reports filed with the Madison County Clerk’s Office showed the race for the Circuit Court Division 5 position was the top-spending contest.
Republican Scott Norrick and Democrat Kyle Noone spent a combined $70,842 to replace retiring Democrat Thomas Clem.
Norrick’s campaign reported spending $38,795, and Noone spent $32,047.
Norrick was elected with 58% of the vote.
The race between incumbent Democrat George Pancol and Republican Steve Koester for the judgeship in Circuit Court Division 2 saw $62,896 spent.
Koester defeated Pancol by getting 57% of the vote.
Koester’s campaign raised a total of $32,611 and spent $32,604.
Pancol’s campaign raised and spent $30,292.
In the election for Circuit Court Division 4 judge, incumbent Republican Dave Happe raised and spent $43,675. Happe’s expenditure was the most of any candidate in the county.
Happe defeated Democrat Rosemary Khoury by getting 63% of the vote. Khoury’s campaign had not filed a finance report as of Wednesday.
Coroner
There was $55,546 spent in the Madison County Coroner contest won by Republican Dr. Troy Abbott over Democrat Danielle Dunnichay-Noone.
Abbott faced a primary challenge from Noah Bozell and reported spending $28,290 for the year. The campaign reported expenditures of $3,256 after the filing of the October finance report.
Dunnichay-Noone reported spending $27,256 for the year, with $15,507 expenditures after the October filing.
County Council
The three Republicans that won election to the three at-large seats on the Madison County Council spent $50,312.
Republican Mikeal Vaughn spent $33,715 on his campaign. Ben Gale reported spending $14,504, and Anthony Emery’s campaign had expenditures of $2,093.
Democrat Treva Bostic reported contributions of $13,232 and expenditures of $14,203. Her campaign had a reported debt of $3,542.
Stephanie Mae Finney spent $1,221 on the campaign and had raised $1,349.
Thomas Newman Jr. did not file a campaign finance report with the Clerk’s office.
Commissioners
The two Republican Party candidates for seats on the Madison County Board of County Commissioners outspent their opponents by a significant amount.
Darlene Likens, District 2, defeated incumbent Republican Mike Phipps in the June primary and defeated Democrat Ollie H. Dixon in November.
For the year, Likens’ campaign reported contributions of $29,672 and expenditures of $19,679. The committee showed a loan of $5,000.
According to the report, Likens only spent $87 in the weeks leading up to the election.
Dixon reported no contributions or expenditure.
In District 3, Republican John Richwine reported spending $10,616 during the campaign, with $4,569 spent in the final weeks.
Democrat Lindsay Brown reported spending $892.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.