ANDERSON — As a middle school teacher, Tressina Jones learned quickly that she was responsible for more than the students in her classroom.
“I had 30 students come into my classroom, but over time, I figured out it was really 30 families,” she told a group of about 40 community leaders, law enforcement officials and concerned residents on Thursday.
But Jones, who recently moved to Anderson from Texas, parlays that understanding into the mentorship programs she leads as discipleship pastor at Anderson First Church of the Nazarene.
She was one of a half dozen directors of local mentorship programs sharing what they have to offer at the race, equity and inclusion meeting hosted at the Christian Center by Madison County Circuit Court 2 Judge George Pancol and the juvenile probation office.
The meeting is one in a series that has taken place over the past year in an effort to reform the juvenile justice system away from punitive action and toward productive alternative solutions.
Pancol said though he believes that past year has been productive, he would like to set a goal of greater action and results in the coming year.
“I’m really happy with the way it’s going. Of course, you always want it to go faster,” he said.
Thursday’s meeting, Pancol said, is a way for those who work with children to share ideas and resources and move forward in a way that reduces duplication of effort.
“Together, we will have a lot more chances of reaching a lot more children,” he said.
Pancol said partnerships with the various mentoring programs is crucial for the juvenile probation department.
“I’d certainly like every child directed into a mentoring program. That will lead to lasting relationships that can help kids stay on track,” he said.
Nichelle Serf, race, equity and inclusion coordinator for Madison County, said though she is not yet ready to share specific statistics, the discussions and efforts over the past year already are paying off in terms of reductions in arrests and detentions.
“We really can’t do this without everyone in collaboration and partnership.”
