NOBLESVILLE – A hearing on how much money Madison County is entitled to be reimbursed for legal fees in the redistricting lawsuit has been continued.
Hamilton Superior Court 1 Judge Mike Casati granted a continuance requested Monday by Wes Likens because he is without legal counsel.
The hearing has been reset for Jan. 20 at 3 p.m. with Judge Casati informing Likens that whoever is hired as an attorney must accept the hearing date.
Likens said he has contacted seven attorneys and none have been willing to accept the case.
His attorney Bryce Owens withdrew from the case in October for medical reasons.
Likens said he has tried to find an attorney to represent him but has been unable to secure legal representation.
“I feel I’ve been kicked to the side of the road since my attorney quit,” Likens said. “I need an attorney to go through the decision and figure it out.”
Likens said he learned of Owens' withdrawal from the case at the same time the court was notified.
Steve Unger, an attorney with the Indianapolis law firm of Bose McKinney & Evans, representing Madison County, objected to the continuance since the redistricting of the boundaries for the Madison County Board of County Commissioners took place over a year ago.
“He (Likens) had more than sufficient time to find an attorney,” Unger said.
Judge Casati said he felt he had to grant the continuance.
“There is a lot at stake here,” he said. “Perhaps I make a mistake to grant the withdrawal of Bryce Owens. This is very unusual. I’m concerned about the amount.”
Casati ruled in October denying a motion for a summary judgment filed by attorneys for Likens and Kevin Sipe.
“County defendants are entitled, as a matter of law, to their damages, costs and fees incurred in this matter,” Casati ruled.
Madison County through attorney Jonathan Hughes with the Indianapolis law firm of Bose McKinney & Evans contends the county is entitled to $156,759 from Sipe and Likens for the cost of the legal action in January and the subsequent appeals.
The lawsuit sought to deny new district boundaries for the three seats on the Madison County Board of Commissioners.
Although Madison Circuit Court Division 5 Judge Tom Clem granted a preliminary injunction that would have maintained the original boundaries, the Indiana Court of Appeals stayed the injunction and ruled the new district lines would be used for the 2020 election.
Hughes on behalf of the county filed a counterclaim for recovery of legal expenses on Jan. 20. The attorneys for Sipe and Likens didn’t file an answer until June 16.
“Where a temporary injunction is dissolved and not replaced by a permanent injunction, the enjoined party is generally entitled to compensation for the damages it incurred,” Judge Casati wrote.
The ruling further states a defendant (Madison County) is entitled to fees and costs when it was determined that injunctive relief was not warranted.
Concerning the awarding of legal fees, Hughes said during an Oct. 12 hearing that when an injunction is wrongly issued the court can award damages for the injunction and appeal.
“The point is it makes the county whole,” Hughes said of the requested damages from Sipe and Likens.
“The Court of Appeals ruled the plaintiffs cannot prevail,” he said. “They don’t like the ruling.”
