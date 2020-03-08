ANDERSON — Madison Circuit Court Division 6 Judge Mark Dudley has accepted jurisdiction in the appeal filed by opponents of the proposed drug treatment center in Anderson.
Dudley was named special judge in the case and accepted jurisdiction on Friday.
In naming Dudley as special judge, the court filings indicate there is a pending request for an extension of time from the opponents which has not been ruled upon, but both the opponents and city of Anderson agree it should be granted.
His action comes after three other local judges all recused themselves from hearing the case because of conflicts.
This past week Madison Circuit Court Division 2 Judge George Pancol Jr. recused himself because of dealings with Aspire Indiana Health.
Previously Madison Circuit Court Division 3 Judge Andrew Hopper and Madison Circuit Court Division 1 Judge Angela Warner Sims cited dealings with Aspire Indiana Health for not presiding over the case.
The lawsuit lists as defendants the Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals, the city of Anderson and Aspire Indiana Health.
The appeal is seeking to overturn the projects approval.
The Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals on Jan. 8 approved the special exception that was requested by Aspire Indiana Health and Progress House to open a 100-bed facility for men only at the former Mockingbird Hill site.
The unanimous vote by the BZA came following three hours of testimony for and against the treatment center and came after several continuances were granted to allow the opponents more time to prepare their presentation.
Attorney Larry Whitham, representing the opponents, said the residents didn’t believe the BZA allowed them adequate time to present their case.
The appeal includes as plaintiffs the names of numerous property owners in the area of Ridgeview Drive.
The request for judicial review contends the members of the Board of Zoning Appeals failed to consider how the project would impact the current use and value of neighboring residential properties.
“That the proposed use would be detrimental to public convenience and welfare by jeopardizing the safety, security, and comfort of the permanent residents of the community and that the proposed use would interfere with and diminish the quality of life in the community,” the appeal reads.
The appeal continues that the BZA members failed to impose any of the 49 conditions the opponents requested in the granting of the special exception and the BZA failed to impose any conditions included in the staff report including only male patients with no convictions for sex or violent crimes would be treated; installation of 50 security cameras; substance abuse clients from Anderson would be given top priority; random drug and alcohol screenings; and strict curfews.
During their presentation to the BZA, officials of Aspire Indiana Health and Progress House said all of those provisions included in the staff report would be implemented when the facility opens.
