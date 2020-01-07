ANDERSON — A preliminary injunction has been granted that will keep in place the traditional boundary lines for seats on the Madison County Board of Commissioners.
Madison Circuit Court Division 5 Judge Thomas Clem issued the preliminary injunction Tuesday. It will remain in effect until another court conducts a full hearing on the complaint filed by Wesley Likens and Kevin Sipe.
County Attorney Jonathan Hughes of Bose McKinney & Evans said he will be filing a motion to appeal Clem’s order and to stay the preliminary injunction on Wednesday.
“The order didn’t take into consideration the points we made during the hearing,” he said.
Hughes said Clem did approve his motion for a change of venue from the county and that process is preceding.
The Board of Commissioners last October voted to change the district lines to districts based on population and split Anderson Township into all three districts.
In his ruling, Clem wrote that the ordinance creating the new districts changed them in a dramatic way.
“The old boundaries that existed for decades guaranteed that urban and rural citizens had a voice in county government,” the preliminary injunction reads. “Under the newly proposed ordinance, there could conceivably be three commissioners chosen from downtown Anderson, thereby completely eliminating the voice of rural Madison County citizens in the executive branch of local government.”
Ludy Watkins, chairman of the Madison County Democratic Party, said the ruling by Clem was appropriate.
“This is great news for the citizens of Madison County because it will provide representation for all of the county on the Board of Commissioners,” she said.
Clem wrote that Likens and Sipe have the likelihood of success because the ordinance is defective on its face.
Clem made notice of the split of Anderson Township into three districts and the fact that Auditor Rick Gardner didn’t call a special meeting.
Clem wrote that Anderson Township was divided with no showing or finding of “necessity” as required by state statute.
“The harm to the citizens of Madison County in using the previous boundaries pending the resolution of the issues in the case is minimal,” the preliminary injunction reads.
During the court hearing on Monday, Hughes said the district lines were changed to eliminate the differences in the population for the three commissioner districts.
He said the newly drawn districts had a population difference of 2.64% as compared to 42.9% currently.
Hughes argued that a special meeting didn’t have to be called by Gardner because the commissioners scheduled a special meeting.
Filing for the respective political parties for the nominations for the North and Middle district seats on the Board of County Commissioners begins Wednesday and ends on Feb. 7.
