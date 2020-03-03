ANDERSON — Jennifer Harris addressed the court before she was sentenced for neglect by Madison County Circuit Court 1 Judge Angela Warner Sims on Tuesday.
“The last two years I’ve been in counseling for my anxiety and depression,” Harris said. “No matter what happens, I’m going to continue to work on myself and try to be the best person I can be.”
Harris, 29, never uttered Harlan Haines’ name in the courtroom or expressed remorse over the death of her 18-month-old son.
A jury convicted Harris on Feb. 3 of Level 1 felony neglect of a dependent resulting in Harlan’s death.
Chief Deputy Prosecutor Steve Koester said Harris’ lack of remorse was one of the aggravators for the court to consider before she was sentenced.
“I’ve been doing this job for 24 years now and this is by far the most appalling case I’ve ever been a part of,” Koester said. “The senselessness of this tragedy is beyond belief.”
Koester said Harris overlooked visible bruises and injuries on her child before his death and the toddler suffered before his death.
“This was a child screaming so loud that someone felt it necessary to take a large wad of paper towel and stuff it down this poor child’s throat,” Koester said.
He recommended the maximum sentence of 40 years for neglect to all be executed at the Indiana Department of Correction.
Dylan Tate, Harris’ boyfriend, was convicted in 2019 of brutally beating, torturing and molesting Harlan. Authorities said Tate tried to cover the child’s murder and the injuries that were inflicted on Harlan with a fake car accident on Feb. 23, 2018.
Tate told authorities he woke up that morning and found Harlan struggling to breathe. He said he picked the child up without waking Harris and rushed him to the hospital, but crashed into a pole on his way to Community Hospital Anderson.
Doctors found a paper towel shoved down Harlan’s throat blocking his airway when he was brought to the hospital.
John Reeder, Harris’ defense attorney, said his client has “never given any type of excuse as to the horrible crimes inflicted on Harlan.”
“All she asks of the court is a fair sentence based upon the fact the jury did come back and find she should have never allowed Dylan in the home,” Reeder said.
Sims addressed Harris before announcing her sentence.
“You were Harlan’s mother,” said Sims. “I can’t again think of anyone he should have trusted more than you and depended on more than you and you betrayed that.
“The court struggles to find any other responsibility that we as human beings place a higher level on in our society than that of a parent and you failed,” she said. “And you failed at the expense of your son’s life.”
Sims sentenced Harris to 40 years at the Indiana Department of Correction. Reeder said Harris plans to appeal.
Jackie Haines, Harlan’s father, said no amount of time that Harris serves will bring back his “beautiful baby boy.”
“As long as I am alive I will make sure you are held accountable for what you did to him,” Haines told Harris in the courtroom.
