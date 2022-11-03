DELPHI — Carroll County Circuit Judge Benjamin Diener has recused himself from the Delphi murders case.
In his order, Diener said he "has determined that the particular circumstances within the underlying case warrant recusal and dictate that a special judge be appointed in this case."
It is not clear what circumstances he referenced, but in previous emails and court documents, he has cited safety concerns and that he and his staff have been overwhelmed by the public attention and requests for information.
The case will now be handled by a special judge. Channel 13 learned that the Office of Judicial Administration is looking to appoint Judge Fran Gull in Allen County to the case.
In the same case, suspect Richard Matthew Allen has been transferred to an Indiana Department of Correction facility that the department, for safety and security, is not naming.
Under the state’s Code of Judicial Conduct, there are several reasons that would require a judge to step away from a case. They include if the judge has a personal bias about a party or a party’s lawyer or if a judge has personal knowledge of disputed case facts.
Judge Diener's plea for help
Diener agreed to release more details about the arrest of Allen, while also asking state court administrators to help him deal with a brewing “storm” of requests after his order to keep important court documents sealed.
Last week, Diener found probable cause to arrest and charge Allen with two counts of murder in the 2017 killings of Abby Williams and Libby German.
Once a suspect is arrested, state law requires the probable cause affidavit — also known as a PC — to be publicly released. That document outlines the evidence that led police to arrest a suspect and would provide additional details to explain why police believe Allen is connected to the murders.
But before formally filing the charges, Carroll County Prosecutor Nick McLeland asked the judge to seal all documents related to the case, including the PC under Indiana Rules to Access Court Records. Rule 6 covers a written request that shows dissemination of the record would create a significant risk of substantial harm or a prejudicial effect to ongoing proceedings.
Based on the request, Diener issued an order sealing records in the case until a public hearing can be held to further consider whether the records should remain sealed.
But the broad order, effectively sealing even the most basic court information in a high-profile murder case, triggered questions and criticism from legal experts, the media and some members of the public.
Channel 13 appealed directly to the judge, the prosecutor and state court administrators to get answers and to advocate for transparency about the case. Hours later, the court decided to publicly release more information about Allen's arrest,
Some details released
In response to an Indiana Access to Public Records Act request from Channel 13, Diener sent an email Wednesday morning to WTHR and state court officials granting several of the station's requests. Among the details released:
- Allen's initial bail was set at $20 million. Several days later, the prosecutor said Allen was being held with no bond.
- Case summary information showing Allen's past and upcoming court dates
- A case number so the public can follow new details and events
- A notice setting a Nov. 22 date for a public hearing for Diener to determine whether important records in the case will remain sealed
All that information now appears on the state’s searchable court information website — where anyone can see it — instead of being hidden as it had been since charges were filed against Allen.
Still under seal, however, is the detailed probable cause affidavit detailing evidence that police have gathered against Allen. That will be the focus of the Nov. 22 public hearing.
At that time, the prosecutor may, if he chooses, argue why case information should remain sealed, while members of the public and media representatives can tell the judge why the public would be better served by releasing the documents for public inspection.
In response to questions sent by Channel 13, the chief public information officer for the Indiana Supreme Court contacted Diener on Tuesday night to share concerns and offer assistance.
"From a PR standpoint, I am concerned that there is a sealed case with no cause number available (or known publicly), no PC, and no public hearing date to determine if the record should be sealed," wrote Indiana Supreme Court Chief Public Information Officer Kathryn Dolan.
"The press will continue asking for information to be made public," she wrote. "I do suggest the court be clear with procedural information on what is public and when or why (according to the rule) it is not public."