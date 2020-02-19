ANDERSON — Two videos, shown to jurors during the Ryan Ramirez trial, were released after a jury convicted Ramirez of murder and neglect and agreed that he should serve a life without parole sentence.
After the trial, Judge David A. Happe spoke with some of the jurors and alternate jurors asking them if they could have convicted Ramirez of murder in the death of 23-month-old Paisley Hudson and Level 3 felony neglect to 3-year-old Riley Hudson without the videos.
“It would have made it a lot harder,” said one of the jurors.
Several jurors said the first time they watched the video they were unsure what to look for or what it depicted. When the video was shown for a second time – after jurors had listened to testimony and reviewed evidence – “it felt different.”
One of the jurors said the first time she watched the video she was unaware Paisley had a skull fracture and the second time she watched the video she noticed the little girl was repeatedly rubbing her head where an autopsy later showed she had suffered severe blunt trauma.
Another juror said the first time she watched the video she thought Riley appeared “unaffected” when he got out of the van after Ramirez appeared to be striking the area where the child sat.
The second time the juror watched the video she knew Riley had a broken rib, two broken bones in his arm and a broken bone in his foot, but he gave no indication of his injuries on the video.
Deputy prosecutor Mary Hutchison asked if the jurors felt there were too many photos in the case and the jurors told her no.
Jurors asked her why they never heard testimony from the Indiana Department of Child Services when several witnesses testified that the agency had been called regarding the children.
Hutchison said there were reports made about a doctor’s appointment one of the children had missed and an incident where Paisley was found walking by herself in the parking lot of a local restaurant, but the reports were not substantiated and they could not find any of the reports that a babysitter said were made.
One of the jurors, who is still a high school student, complimented the attorneys saying the case was explained well and made it easy for them to understand some of the more complicated aspects presented through testimony and evidence.
The jurors said they found Kayla Hudson’s testimony believable and they asked about Riley. Hutchison said he is in foster care and the family is working toward adoption.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.