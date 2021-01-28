ANDERSON — Twenty-three-year-old Anna-Maria Pablo has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for the death of her 11-month-old daughter, Emmarie.
Madison Circuit Court Division 6 Judge Mark Dudley cited the young Elwood mother’s lack of remorse and admission to a lie during her sentencing hearing Thursday as he announced the executed prison sentence of 60 years.
She asked that an appeal be filed.
In November, Pablo pleaded guilty to a charge of murder in connection with Emmarie’s death in March 2020 in Elwood.
Pablo showed little emotion during the sentencing, but at one point did wipe tears from her eyes.
“I’m really at a loss of words,” Dudley said. “A mother that participated in the death of her child and the torture of her child.
“Your lack of remorse is a hard one,” the judge said. “You shift responsibility to your co-defendant.”
He said Pablo accepted as little responsibility as possible in the death of Emmarie, instead placing the blame on co-defendant Zachary Foor, 27, to lessen her own sentence.
The sentence hearing was continued from Jan. 14 to allow defense attorney Tom Godfrey to call several witnesses.
Pablo said she thinks about what happened on the morning her daughter died.
“I should have called my mom or anyone to get us out,” she said, “but I was too scared.”
During the court session Pablo testified that Foor had taken possession of her cellphone on the morning Emmarie died.
Dudley asked Pablo if she wanted to change her testimony pertaining to the cellphone.
“I was calling him because there was something wrong with Emmarie,” Pablo said. “I texted him that I had to get her to the hospital.”
She said Foor wouldn’t allow her to call anyone or to take her to the hospital.
“Why did you lie about the event?” Dudley asked.
Pablo said she was scared.
Pablo’s mother, Joleen, said she was a good student and helped raise her younger brother.
“When she moved to Elwood, I didn’t agree with it,” Joleen Pablo said of her daughter’s move from Lafayette. “This whole situation just blows me away.”
During questioning by Deputy Prosecutor Stephanie Edwards, Joleen Pablo said she saw bruises on Emmarie but was told the toddler fell down.
Sandra Lindsey, a relative, described Pablo as a kind-hearted soul and said she used to watch her three kids.
“I’m not sure what her state of mind was,” Lindsey testified. “She was not in her right state of mind.
“To a certain extent, she needs to be punished,” Lindsey said. “She allowed this to happen.”
Foor also entered a plea of guilty to a murder charge in November, but has asked that the plea be rescinded. He was granted a change in public defender on Jan. 14. Cody Cogswell was appointed to represent him.
Judge Dudley has set a hearing on Foor’s request to rescind his plea for Feb. 11.
