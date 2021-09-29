LEBANON — Boone Circuit Court Judge Lori Schein on Tuesday sentenced the man who fatally shot another man who was running along the Zionsville rail trail.
Samuel T. Bennett, 23, of Zionsville, died April 28, 2019, when James Hughes, 26, of Zionsville, shot him twice in a random act of violence.
In August, Hughes pleaded guilty but mentally ill to murder.
Hughes had a history of mental health issues before the shooting, Boone County Prosecutor Kent Eastwood said. “It’s clear he had some type of mental breakdown that day, but his mental breakdown did not rise to the level of insanity.”
Guilty but mentally ill differs from an insanity plea. An insanity plea can result in a sentence being served in a mental health facility, whereas guilty but mentally ill does not generally reduce the harshness of a sentence. A person who pleads guilty but mentally ill usually gets the same sentence that anyone who committed the same crime would get, but that person is offered more mental health services in prison.
Schein sentenced Hughes to 50 years, 45 served with the Indiana Department of Correction and five suspended, He’ll have supervised probation for two years after prison.
“Our hearts and prayers continue to be with the Bennett family and friends,” Eastwood said. “This was a tragic, random act that shook the family and the Zionsville community. We hope the guilty plea and sentence imposed can help bring some healing to all.”
Boone County Deputy Prosecutor TK Morris tried the case that the Zionsville Police Department investigated.
Bennett was found in a retention pond area behind 251 Quail Run Drive, according court records. The crime scene was near Zionsville Town Hall and the Big Four Rail Trail. Authorities said Bennett was apparently running on the trail before dawn when he was shot.
DNA linked Hughes to the Charter Arms .357 revolver left near Bennett’s body, according to court records.
Authorities do not believe the two knew one another. “We cannot find any connection between the two and have no reason to believe they knew each other,” Eastwood said in August. “Everything in this case points to them not knowing each other and that this was likely a random act.”
Hughes’ Facebook page in 2019 indicated he was a floor technician at Zionsville Meadows, began work at The Workout Hub on March 11, and went to Lowell High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.