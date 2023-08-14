ANDERSON — After the Anderson Schools board deadlocked in a vote Monday, local judges will decide who will fill a vacancy on the board.
Seeking a replacement for Carrie Bale, who resigned from board, ACS board members deadlocked on two candidates, George Salinas and Tariea Goehring, with each receiving three votes.
Salinas currently serves on the board of directors for the Anderson Preparatory Academy. He's said that, if appointed to the ACS board, he would resign from the APA position. Goehring is a former teacher.
Following the vote, ACS attorney Charles Rubright said he would send letters next week to the five Madison County court judges to see how they want to proceed to fill the vacancy.
Voting for Salinas were Patrick Hill, Holly Renz and Mandy Webb. Voting for Goehring were Robert Bookhart, Joanna Collette and Ken Hodson.
Randy Harrison, president of the Anderson Federation of Teachers, said the seven board members of the union support Salinas.
“We ask you to consider George Salinas,” he said. “The community has spoken in favor of Salinas. Our budget is driven by student enrollment. You need to select the best applicant for the position.”
Harrison said he had no idea which judge would make the decision or when the decision might be made.
“Why put a lot of hope on a judge?” Harrison asked. “The board has the information.”
He said a decision not to appoint Salinas would destroy the trust of the community and impact the ACS budget in the future if students leave for different school districts.
ACS Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Treva Bostic said the current school board doesn’t reflect the community's demographics. Five members of the board are white and one is Black. Among students enrolled at ACS, about 50% are people of color. Hispanic students comprise about 15% of the enrollment.
“Don’t let it go to a judge,” Bostic said, noting there's currently no Latino representation on the board. “We may not get another opportunity.”
Renz said Salinas' interview with the board clearly showed he was thoroughly prepared for a board position.
“He will hit the ground running,” Renz said. “He will represent the Latino community and understands the challenges of Latino students.”
Webb noted that Salinas already has a relationship with ACS students, teachers and administrators.
“He will bring ideas to the table to move ACS forward,” she said. “He will be a great representative for our fastest growing minority population.”
Hill said the seven applicants were the best he’s seen but that Salinas rose above the rest.
“He has board experience, leadership ability and judgement on budget issues,” Hill said.
Bookhart, the only supporter of Goehring who spoke during Monday's meeting, noted that he worked with Goehring for 20 years as a teacher.
“All seven applicants have a servant attitude,” he said. “I know the person I’m supporting.”
Bale resigned to accept a position as a business teacher at Highland Middle School. She had served on the board since January 2021 as a Central District representative. The term for the vacant seat will end in December 2024.