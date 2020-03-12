ANDERSON — Prosecutors were dressed all in black with pink accessories – such as a pink necklace or a tie in a shade of pink – in honor of Tommie L. Griffin on Thursday.
Griffin, 39, was shot three times in the head and died on Jan. 1, 2019. His favorite color was pink.
After deliberating for more than four hours, Madison County Circuit Court jurors returned a guilty murder verdict against Willie Alex “Terell” Owens Jr., 35, on Thursday.
They also found him guilty of Class A misdemeanor false informing resulting in substantial hindrance to law enforcement and that he did have unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
Following the verdict, Owens pleaded guilty to enhancement charges of Level 4 felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
Authorities said the two Anderson men weren’t friends, but they frequented some of the same places socially and knew the same people.
The night before Griffin’s death, he and Owens celebrated New Year’s Eve at the same bar with their friends and both ended up at a party in Anderson the morning of Jan. 1, 2019.
A fight between two girls at the party caused people to begin to leave, and Griffin had offered Owens and Owens' friend, Keonte Matthews, to come back to his place to continue partying. Prosecutors said what Griffin did not know was that Owens had felt slighted by Griffin prior to the shooting.
“And no one disrespects Willie Owens,” Deputy Prosecutor Samantha Green told jurors during opening statements.
Witnesses testified during the trial that Owens was in Griffin's car before the shooting and after they heard the gunshots that killed Griffin, Owens jumped inside their vehicle and told the people to drive away as he talked about “head shots.”
They also said Owens told them what to say if they were interviewed by police.
Defense attorneys David E. Alger and Spenser G. Benge told jurors there were a number of inconsistencies in the case, police detectives only followed leads that implicated Owens as the shooter and bullied and intimidated witnesses into changing their stories until they fit the crime.
After the verdict, Cherie Griffin, Tommie Griffin’s sister, spoke about the verdict and her brother.
"It's been a long, hard year," she said.
Cherie Griffin said her brother left this world doing what he liked best – being himself.
Anderson Police Department Jake Brooks also spoke briefly about the jury's verdict.
"We appreciate the jury's verdict and we are happy we got justice for the family of Tommie Griffin," he said.
Owens will be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. April 7 in Circuit Court 4 before Judge David A. Happe. His sentencing takes place on his birthday.
