ANDERSON — A jury decided Ryan Ramirez should serve life without parole in about 10 minutes on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the same jurors found Ramirez guilty of both murder in the death of Paisley Hudson, his girlfriend’s 23-month-old daughter, and Level 3 felony neglect of a dependent causing serious injury to 3-year-old Riley Hudson on July 28, 2018.
Ramirez, 30, killed Paisley by beating her to death while she was in his care. She died from a blow to her head and two lacerations to her liver, which caused her to bleed to death internally.
Prosecutors requested life without parole for Paisley’s death on June 5, 2019. After the jury convicted Ramirez of murder, a second phase of the trial was initiated where additional evidence can be presented by the state for the recommended sentence.
Deputy prosecutor Samantha Green told jurors the state only had to prove Paisley was under the age of 12 when she died and Ramirez tortured the little girl before her death during the second phase of the trial.
“Her death was slow and painful,” she said, noting the testimony of medical professionals and photos of the bruises covering Paisley.
Defense attorney Nathan Vining said Paisley was abused, but his client did not torture the 23-month-old girl before her death.
He said Ramirez grew up in the Catholic church, loved playing baseball and worked for the Department of Corrections before suffering injuries in a car accident. Prior to the car accident, Vining said his client planned to become a police officer.
Vining said Ramirez had no history of violence or a criminal record prior to his murder arrest.
He also said jurors should considered childhood hardships Ramirez endured as mitigating factors in the case. Vining said Ramirez was teased and picked on as a child for having a large head and larger than normal neck, which were caused by scoliosis.
Ramirez quit school in the 11th grade, but went back a week later and passed a GED exam, Vining said.
“He is capable of rehabilitation,” he said.
Vining had Ramirez’s mother, Virginia Ramirez, and his brother Ruben Ramirez testify during the second phase of the trial.
Virginia Ramirez said she and her family are all devout Catholics and she teaches Sunday school at her church. She began to cry when she talked about her son being bullied at school, the reason he quit high school.
She said her son was a good father to his four children and she has never seen him act violently toward them.
During cross examination, deputy prosecutor Peter Beyel asked Virginia Ramirez what was the fifth commandment in the Bible. Virginia Ramirez did not answer.
“Thou shall not kill,” Beyel said.
“He has been convicted, but he did not do it,” Virginia Ramirez said.
Beyel then asked her if forcing a child to eat hot chili peppers, punching, kicking or putting soap in their eyes was abusive and she told him yes.
“That is what he did to these children,” Beyel said.
Virginia Ramirez shook her head and asked if Beyel was there and saw her son do any of those things. Beyel then showed her a picture of the injuries on Paisley, asking her if she could see what he had put before her.
“No, I am blind,” Virginia Ramirez said. “Of course, I can see it.”
Deputy prosecutor Mary Hutchison said being teased as a child is not a mitigating factor and just because someone was bullied does not make it acceptable to kill a child.
She said Ramirez made a conscious decision to beat Paisley over and over until his actions finally killed her.
Slamming her hand down on the witness stand, Hutchison said Ramirez struck Paisley on the face. She then slammed her hand on a courtroom table and talked about the other blows that caused bruising all over the little girl’s body.
“He watched her suffer,” said Hutchison. “He watched her die and he wants you to say it’s OK because someone called him a name.
“Life without parole is appropriate.”
Ramirez is scheduled for sentencing at 9 a.m. March 24 in Madison Circuit Court 4, before Judge David A. Happe.
