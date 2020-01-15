ANDERSON – A Madison Circuit Court Division 6 jury is expected to begin deliberations Thursday in the trial of an Anderson man charged with rape and attempted rape stemming from a 2017 incident. Testimony began Tuesday.
The defendant, Lucas Williams, 36, 1800 block of Meridian Street, was charged with rape as a Level 1 felony; attempted rape, a Level 3 felony and two counts of burglary as a Level 2 and Level 3 felony.
If convicted on all four felony counts, Williams is facing a possible prison sentence in the range of 36 to 102 years.
Williams is alleged to have raped a 27-year-old woman on Aug. 14, 2017, at gunpoint and an attempted rape of the same woman two weeks later.
The woman was armed with a concealed knife in her bra at the time of the second attack, and Williams suffered serious knife wounds, authorities said.
According to the probable cause affidavit filed by the Anderson Police Department, officers responded to St. Vincent Anderson Hospital regarding a stabbing on Aug. 27, 2017. Williams was found to have suffered stab wounds to the head and neck and was later transported to an Indianapolis hospital.
Police determined the incident started in the 1800 block of Meridian Street when a woman called dispatch and said a man forced his way into her apartment with the intent of raping her.
The woman told police the intruder planned to rape her and she was being choked when she stabbed him in the head.
The woman said she was raped on Aug. 14 after the same man forced his way into her apartment and had a handgun in his possession.
The woman said she stabbed him repeatedly in an effort to stop the choking. She also struck him with a hammer that was on the couch.
Police said the woman had markings on her neck consistent with being strangled.
The woman identified Williams as her attacker in a photo lineup.
Williams initially told police he was stabbed on the way home from a liquor store and was attacked from behind. He later said he met the woman for consensual sex and was stabbed.
In the Aug. 14 alleged attack the woman said an unknown male knocked on her door asking to use a cellular telephone. She said he returned about 45 minutes later and forced his way into the apartment.
The probable cause affidavit states that Williams went to the apartment twice to purchase marijuana and the sex was consensual.
