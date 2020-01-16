ANDERSON — A jury has acquitted an Anderson man on all four counts of rape, burglary and attempted rape.
Jurors deliberated for about 90 minutes before returning their unanimous verdict of not guilty for Lucas Williams on Thursday evening in Madison Circuit Court Division 6.
As soon as everything was read, the 36-year-old Williams gave a sigh of relief. Just moments before the jurors returned to the courtroom to announce their verdict, the defendant's father, James Williams, had come up to his son and hugged him.
In 2017, Williams was charged with Level 1 felony; attempted rape, a Level 3 felony and two counts of burglary as a Level 2 and Level 3 felony in 2017.
Williams was accused of raping a 27-year-old woman at gunpoint on Aug. 14, 2017, and allegedly attempted to rape her again on Aug. 27, 2017. The woman attacked Williams with a hammer and knife during the second incident.
During the attack, Williams was stabbed in the head and neck and was later transported to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment. He said one side of his face remains paralyzed from the incident and his eye has trouble closing all the way.
On Thursday, in questioning by defense attorney Thomas Godfrey, Williams testified that he had consensual sex with the woman on Aug. 14 and when he returned on Aug. 27 to buy marijuana from her she invited him in and then began to attack him for no reason.
Williams admitted to lying to police about the incident and said he had previous marijuana charges on his record and he was afraid if police knew he was buying marijuana from the woman he would get new criminal charges.
He said that he first told police he was attacked in an alley after buying alcohol, but when police said there was no crime scene Williams told them he was attacked in the woman’s apartment.
Williams testified that he had gone to the woman’s home on Aug. 14 and the two smoked marijuana together.
He said the woman then invited him back to her bedroom, they had sex and then he left.
The woman, however, reported to police on Aug. 15 that Williams had forced his way into her apartment and raped her.
On Aug. 27, Williams said he went to the woman’s home to purchase $10 in marijuana and the woman told him to come back. He returned to her apartment after going back to his apartment for awhile and the woman invited him in.
He said he was sitting in her kitchen writing down her telephone number when he felt a “bump” on the back of his head and thought she had accidentally hit him with her elbow in passing. After repeated blows with a hammer, Williams realized she was attacking him and attempted to run out of the apartment.
He said the door was locked and when he tried to open the door the woman began stabbing him.
Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Kopp cross-examined Williams on Thursday and asked him why he told police that he initially lied because he did not want to get the woman in trouble.
“She attempted to kill you, but you didn’t want her to get in trouble?” Kopp asked.
Williams told Kopp that if he told police who attacked him they would learn he was buying marijuana from her.
He repeatedly denied the charges against him and said if he were guilty he would have accepted a plea agreement that the state had offered him.
