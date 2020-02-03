ANDERSON — Jennifer Harris is guilty of neglect.
Harris, 29, was convicted by a jury on Monday of Level 1 felony neglect of a dependent resulting in the death of her 18-month-old son, Harlan Haines.
The Anderson woman was found not guilty of Level 5 felony neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury.
“I’m happy with the jury’s decision,” Madison County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Steve Koester said.
Closing arguments lasted more than two hours Monday morning, but the jurors took twice as long to reach a decision and they requested the testimony of two witnesses in the trial before returning their verdict.
Deputy Prosecutor Grey Chandler said the length of time taken for deliberations and the acquittal on the secondary charge of neglect are good indicators the jury “really thought about it.”
Chandler told jurors during closing arguments that Harris “violated the sanctity of motherhood and Harlan paid the price.” He said Harris knew her child was being abused and she did nothing to protect him.
“She had a hand in Harlan’s death,” Chandler said.
Dylan Tate, Harris’ boyfriend, was convicted in 2019 of brutally beating, torturing and molesting Harlan before the child’s death. Tate never testified during his trial, but authorities said he tried to cover the murder and the injuries inflicted on Harlan with a fake car accident on Feb. 23, 2018.
Tate told authorities he woke up that morning and found Harlan struggling to breathe. He picked the child up without waking Harris and rushed him to the hospital, but crashed into a pole on his way to Community Hospital Anderson.
Doctors said Harlan was severely abused prior to his death and they found a paper towel shoved down his throat and blocking his airway when he was brought to the hospital.
Harris showed few emotions during the trial or when the verdict was read. She brushed away occasional tears when photos of Harlan – covered in bruises, bite marks and cigarette burns – were shown; otherwise she kept her eyes averted from his pictures and a video played for the jurors.
John Reeder, Harris’ defense attorney, cross-examined witnesses, but did not present any evidence or call witnesses to the stand during the trial. He declined to comment about the trial after the verdict was read.
Harris is scheduled for sentencing at 8:30 a.m. March 3 in Madison Circuit Court 1, before Judge Angela Warner Sims. A Level 1 felony carries a range between 20 and 40 years of prison time and anything over the minimum 20 years of prison time can be suspended.
