ANDERSON — The trial of a man accused of severely beating his girlfriend’s children and killing her 23-month-old daughter is scheduled to take place this week.
On July 28, 2018, Ryan Ramirez, 30, was arrested at his parents’ home in Chesterfield after an investigation by Anderson police of a deceased toddler brought into St. Vincent hospital by Ramirez’s girlfriend.
Earlier that day, Kayla Hudson brought her “cold and lifeless” daughter Paisley Hudson to the emergency room where she was pronounced dead.
Paisley died from a blow to her head and two lacerations to her liver that caused internal bleeding, officials said. Hudson’s 3-year-old son, Riley Hudson, was taken into protective custody after showing signs of abuse — including a broken wrist — and was later given up for adoption by his mother.
Hudson, 26, submitted a guilty plea on Level 1 felony charge and a Level 3 felony charge of neglect of a dependent causing serious injury in March 2019.
She admitted to buying cream to hide bruising on her children and when she discovered her lifeless daughter in the hotel room the morning of her death, she placed Paisley in a tub of water and performed CPR on the child before driving to the hospital.
She received a combined sentence of 40 years in the Indiana Department of Correction.
During her sentencing hearing, Hudson said she knew Ramirez was abusing her children.
She also admitted that she did nothing to save her daughter from being beaten to death and lied repeatedly to the police about the abuse her children suffered while in Ramirez’s care.
The couple was living in a motel room at the Red Roof Inn at the time of Paisley’s death, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Larry Crenshaw of the Anderson Police Department.
Ramirez was caring for Paisley and Riley the night before Paisley died while Hudson was working as a waitress at Buffalo Wild Wings, according to the affidavit.
Paisley was sleeping in her car seat when Ramirez picked Hudson up after work around 11 p.m. and he carried her into the motel room, changed her diaper and put her face down in a playpen. Hudson, meanwhile, carried Riley into the room, according to the affidavit.
Around 6 a.m., Hudson told police she awoke, checked on her daughter and found she was unresponsive and cold to the touch.
While incarcerated and awaiting trial, Ramirez lost 20 days of earned credit for yelling, kicking his door and not following orders during an incident on June 19, 2019.
Two weeks have been set aside for the trial in Madison Circuit Court Division 4 before Judge David A. Happe, according to court officials.
Prosecutors are seeking life without parole if Ramirez is convicted.
Jury selection for the trial begins Monday, but testimony is not planned to begin until Wednesday, due to regularly scheduled criminal court proceedings on Tuesday.
The courthouse will be closed on Presidents Day, Feb. 17.
