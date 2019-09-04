ANDERSON — Opening statements began Wednesday in the jury trial of a man accused of attacking three people during a 2018 home-invasion robbery and taking a laundry basket full of their clothes.
Dre’Quez D. Redfield, 23, of Anderson, is charged with two counts of Level 2 felony burglary with a deadly weapon, two counts of Level 3 felony armed robbery-taking property by force or threatening use of force while armed, and three counts of Level 3 felony criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon.
On Wednesday, Deputy Prosecutor Jesse Miller described the events of Oct. 17, 2018, in the 2300 block of Chase Street. He said Redfield attacked Jared King; King’s girlfriend Kayla Rusk, who was eight months pregnant; and the couple’s neighbor Chasity Kube.
Miller said Redfield and another man went to King’s home to take drugs and money from the residence. He said the men attacked King and chased Rusk into her neighbor’s home where Kube lived and held a gun to her head in what were the “most scariest moments of her life.”
He said Rusk had taken two book bags filled with marijuana and about $3,000 in cash to Kube’s home after Redfield and the other man attempted to steal the drugs and money from King.
According to an affidavit of probable cause seeking a warrant for Redfield’s arrest, King told police Redfield knocked on his door at 8:23 p.m. He said when he opened the door, Redfield and a second man carrying a shotgun entered the home.
King said that during a struggle with the men he was struck in the head with the butt of the shotgun, according to the affidavit. King told police Redfield fired shots both inside the home and in the yard as he ran away. He said Redfield and the other man men took a laundry basket full of clothes from the home.
Authorities arrested Redfield three days after the alleged burglary after he was identified by the victims in a photo lineup and through video surveillance of King’s residence.
The first evidence presented to jurors were the 911 calls received by the Madison County Central Dispatch Center from people who saw Rusk running toward St. Vincent Hospital, heard gunshots fired during the incident or witnessed two men with guns getting into a vehicle and driving away.
Redfield’s defense attorney, Alexander Newman, thanked jurors for their time during his opening statement. He talked about the details and testimony of the trial would expose many of them to an “unfamiliar” world and then, after a noticeable pause, he reminded them that his client was presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Jury proceedings are expected to continue Thursday morning in Circuit Court 1 before Judge Angela Warner Sims.
