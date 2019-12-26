ANDERSON — An Anderson juvenile has been arrested on preliminary charges of car theft and resisting law enforcement following a pursuit on Tuesday.
Anderson police detained two juveniles who reside in the city after a car was reported stolen at approximately 11 a.m. and was later wrecked on Madison Avenue.
One of the two juveniles was released and the second is being detained in the Madison County Juvenile Detention Center, according to the prosecutor’s office.
The juvenile will be formally charged on Friday. If charged as an adult, he would be facing a charge of car theft, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
The crash happened on Madison Avenue, north of VanBuskirk Road, shortly after Anderson police called off the pursuit with speeds exceeding 65 miles per hour
Officers then engaged in a foot pursuit after two suspects fled on foot in the area of Anderson Country Club. Members of the Madison County Sheriff's Department assisted with the search.
One suspect was detained in the area of Third and Morton streets after reportedly receiving a ride in the area of Broadway and Grand Avenue.
About an hour after the crash, the second suspect was taken into custody.
