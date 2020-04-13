ANDERSON — Similar to officials at the college level, administrators at the K-12 level are trying to get a head start but are at something of a loss about what to do regarding the 2020-21 school year.
One perennial problem for educators is the so-called “summer slump” that causes some children to lose some of what they learned the prior school year because of the extended time away from school. But Indiana Christian Academy Principal Kevin Plew anticipates students may need more academic support at the start of the school year than usual.
“We will need to be flexible in our curriculum and seek to help students make up for any deficits that are caused by the virus and e-learning,” he said. “I can assure you that we will be thrilled to see students filling our hallways and classrooms once again.”
But Bobby Fields, who has been superintendent at Frankton-Lapel Community Schools for more than three decades, said he doesn’t expect the planning for his district to be much different than usual.
“I’m not sure it will have much of an impact on planning for next school year, unless the social distancing is still an issue in the fall,” he said.
Superintendent Jay McCurry said Liberty Christian School also isn’t missing a beat.
“Our guidance team is currently working with secondary students and preparing their ‘20-’21 class schedules,” he said.
