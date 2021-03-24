ANDERSON — There are legacies where sons and daughters are expected to follow into the family business.
For the family of Wendi Carter-Hopkins, her grandfather Roosevelt and father, Will, were both business owners in Madison County.
Wendi Carter-Hopkins’ six children have joined her in following in the family footsteps by starting six businesses in central Indiana.
Carter-Hopkins, 60, has been in the real estate business for 30 years and also collects the mail from communities in Madison County to deliver to the Main Post Office in Anderson.
“I started working for my grandpa (Roosevelt Carter) when I was 13 years old,” she said of Carter Electric. “I did the payroll and answered the phone.
“My grandpa and father both owned local businesses and I wanted to follow in their footsteps,” Carter-Hopkins said.
The mother to 10 children and 13 grandchildren, she said they all started working in the family-owned business.
At first Carter-Hopkins didn’t envision being a business owner in her future.
“Being the daughter of a local businessman, I wanted to keep the name alive and follow in their footsteps,” Carter-Hopkins said.
Brooke Hopkins, 31, is in her second year working in the family’s real estate business.
“It’s exciting,” she said. “I want to grow the business.”
Ramon Buckley, 38, owns Carter Power Wash. His nephew, Noah Buckley, 19, has just started working in the business.
Just like his two grandfathers did as electricians, Ramon Buckley started to follow down that path.
“When I saw a couple of guys get zapped,” he said, laughing. “That was enough for me.”
Carter Power Wash service includes power washing houses and Ramon is also a professional trainer.
Paige Hopkins, 23, is the owner of Raw Roots, a clothing brand she started a year ago.
“I always wanted to own my own business,” she said. “I thought I wanted to be a doctor.”
Hopkins is currently working on T-shirt designs that will carry the brand name Raw Roots.
She is a junior at Ball State University seeking a degree in business management.
Son Che’ Hopkins, 38, owns a beauty salon in Muncie and Patricia Fox, 40, owns and operates a construction company in Richmond.
“I’m so proud of them,” Wendi Carter-Hopkins said. “We travel together so that we have time to love on each other.”
Wendi’s husband, Roger Hopkins, is retired from General Motors and also worked as a bailiff in the Madison County court system.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.