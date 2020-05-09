With Indiana candidates for party nominations in the now-delayed primary unable to partake in normal campaign activities, battle lines are being drawn.
Those battle lines are most evident within the Republican Party, which has contested races for two seats on the board of commissioners, as well as surveyor and the three at-large seats on county council.
Most local political observers are keeping a close watch on the GOP county commissioner nominations.
Incumbent Mike Phipps is being challenged by longtime county officer holder Darlene Likens for the 2nd (Middle) District seat. Likens has served on the county council, as clerk and treasurer of Madison County over the years and is a proven vote-getter.
Incumbent John Richwine is being challenged by first-time candidate Tim Westerfield for the 3rd (North) District seat.
The unexpected primary contest is for the position of surveyor, where incumbent Tom Shepherd is being challenged by Lee Walls, a driving force in the fight against the proposed solar farm in northern Madison County.
The placement of yard signs provides insight into the lines being formed within the GOP. It’s the old-line Republicans against Tea Party members.
Signs for Walls, Westerfield and Phipps appear aligned closely to one another throughout the county. As an interesting counter, signs for Richwine, Likens and Shepherd are popping up at the same locations around the county.
Westerfield was encouraged to challenge Richwine for the nomination by Phipps and state Sen. Mike Gaskill.
What is really taking place is a fight for control of the board of commissioners.
Prior to 2016, Richwine served as president with support from fellow commissioners Stephanie Owens and Jeff Hardin. There was a slight change that year when Phipps defeated the lone Democrat, Hardin.
The major shift came in 2018 when Kelly Gaskill, Mike’s wife, was elected as a commissioner, allowing her to align with Phipps and take the county in a different direction.
So in the primary, the direction of the county’s executive branch could shift again. Should Richwine and Likens emerge from the primary election, it would bring control back to the old-line Republicans.
If Phipps retains the nomination, there will likely be no shift in policies. Should Westerfield defeat Richwine, there will definitely be no change in direction.
The other interesting fight is taking place for at-large council nominations.
The three current members — Anthony Emery, Ben Gale and Pete Heuer — are campaigning as a team. None of the three has won a countywide election, and only Emery was elected to his post. Gale and Heuer were appointed to complete the terms of Mike Gaskill and Brent Holland, respectively.
The four other candidates — Ryan Green, Donnie Holland, Eric Lamey and Mikeal Vaughn — are running for the first time. Vaughn is getting assistance from the Gaskill/Phipps faction of the party.
With turnout expected to be reduced, the nominations could be decided by which team of candidates gets voters to both mail in ballots and actually go to the polls.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.