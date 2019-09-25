ANDERSON — A former Anderson resident, who recently relocated to Kentucky, is facing felony charges of child molestation.
Gregory G. Jeffries II, 39, of Hustonville, Kentucky, is charged on suspicion of two counts of Level 4 felony child molesting, fondling or touching with child under 14. He was booked into the Madison County Jail on Wednesday.
In May, police attended an interview with the alleged victim at the Kids Talk Child Advocacy Center, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Mitchell Carroll of the Anderson Police Department.
The 13-year-old girl told authorities Jeffries repeatedly fondled her in 2018. She said Jeffries took her for long drives in the country to watch sunsets where he would reach across the console and touch her while he was driving.
According to the affidavit, the girl said Jeffries would unzip his pants and she was aware he did not wear underclothing.
She told police Jeffries also touched her in the makeshift garage apartment where he was living in Anderson and talked to her about pornography and offered to let her watch it online.
The girl said Jeffries kept a large white duffel bag filled with pornographic magazines in his apartment, according to the affidavit.
