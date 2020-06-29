ANDERSON — Democrat Rosemary Khoury is hoping the third time is the charm as she seeks to become a judge in Madison County.
Khoury announced Thursday that she is filling a vacancy on the November ballot to challenge incumbent Republican David Happe in Madison Circuit Court Division 4.
This is the second time Khoury has been tapped to fill a vacancy on the November ballot.
In 2016 she was placed on the ballot losing a bid to Republican Mark Dudley in Madison Circuit Court Division 6.
Two years ago she won the Democratic Party nomination in the Primary for the judgeship in Madison Circuit Court Division 3 and lost to Republican Andrew Hopper.
Khoury was appointed earlier this month by Marion Superior Court Judge Heather Welch to handle the May 6 shooting death of 21-year-old Dreasjon “Sean” Reed.
Police say the shooting was justified. Purported witnesses have disputed the official police account of what happened, saying it’s a case of police brutality.
She currently is serving as a deputy in the Madison County Prosecutor’s office and is the attorney for the Anderson City Council.
There has only been one African American elected as a judge in Madison County. Republican Rudy Pyle was appointed as judge of Madison Circuit Court in 2009 and was elected in 2010. He was appointed to the Indiana Court of Appeals in 2012.
“I am running for Circuit Court Division 4 Judge because we need more diversity on the bench,” Khoury said in a statement to supporters.
“The very nature of diversity and inclusion allows for more voices to be heard, differing viewpoints, dialogue, faith that you will be heard, and that the system ensures equity and fairness,” she said. “For too long, the Madison County judicial system has lacked the appropriate reflection of diversity on the bench.”
Khoury said through her work in the prosecutor’s office she is aware that the judicial system is not reflective of the county.
“What in the past was acceptable is no longer acceptable,” she said. “To move forward as a community there must be greater inclusion at all levels. I believe those in positions of authority must reflect those in the community. To demand less is unacceptable.”
