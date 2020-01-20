ANDERSON – For 13 years Martin Luther King Jr. was the leader of the civil rights movement in America. Fifty-one years after his assassination his legacy endures.
King is remembered for his speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in the nation’s capital, the bus boycott in Montgomery, Alabama, and his death in Memphis, Tennessee.
“His legacy is still strong in our hearts and minds,” local resident Bonnie Collier said. “We have not done a lot to live his legacy.”
Collier said most people have become comfortable in their own lives and don’t worry about helping others.
“People have forgotten about the struggle,” she said. “Young people don’t know the history of that struggle.”
City Councilman Ty Bibbs agreed that King’s legacy lives on.
He said former President Barack Obama said it best when calling King a permanent inspiration to everyone.
“The civil rights struggle has had fits and starts,” Bibbs said. “But I think we’re back on the right track.”
The Rev. Anthony Harris of the Church Upon the Rock said King’s legacy is still very strong and lives on.
“It’s reminding us of how we should treat each other,” Harris said. “Dr. King showed us the stamina we need to have.
“He has given us the example that we all need to step up,” he said. “The dream is too big for one person. All of us should continue that dream.”
Harris said until recently younger people didn’t realize King’s struggle for civil rights.
“They know now because they see the division in our country,” he said.
Collier said it wouldn’t hurt if another leader stepped forward to follow the leadership displayed by King.
“He (King) was God’s example,” she said. “God chose him for that role. Dr. King knew he was going to pay the price for his efforts.”
City Councilwoman Rebecca Crumes said in addition to the traditional way we celebrate King we could incorporate working that day on solutions to racial injustice and economic injustice that still exist today.
“The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy,” Crumes said is a favorite quote from King.
Bibbs, who was born in 1977, said King sacrificed his life for everyone to learn to live together.
“Each one of us as individuals should step up and take a leadership role,” he said. “We can all strive to do better on a daily basis.”
Harris said King’s dream can be so much larger.
“God has given us the tools,” he said. “We just have to step up and use those tools.”
