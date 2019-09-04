ELWOOD – The only general merchandise store in the city of Elwood will be closing by the end of December.
It was announced last week that the Kmart store in Elwood is among four stores in Indiana that will be closing as owner Sears goes through liquidation.
“After careful review, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to close the Kmart store in Elwood,” Larry Costello, public relations director, said in a press release. “The liquidation sale is expected to start in mid-September, and the store is planned to close by mid-December.”
The company announced Kmart stores in Kokomo, Richmond and Valparaiso also will be closing. That leaves stores in Peru and Warsaw.
Elwood Mayor Todd Jones said the company didn’t inform the city of the intention to close the Kmart store that has been operating in Elwood for more than 35 years.
“It was something that was anticipated with everything going on with Sears,” Jones said. “It’s a tremendous loss for the community.
“It’s a huge loss and will be an inconvenience for many people who will now have to go out of town for general merchandise,” he said. “It affects a lot of people, including our annual Shop With a Cop program.”
Jones said the building that the Kmart store occupies is owned by the Carter family.
“We’re working to find a retail outlet that will be viable for Elwood,” he said. “We’re looking for the right fit for the community.”
This week’s closures announcement comes months after former Sears CEO Eddie Lampert struck a last-minute deal to buy Sears assets, which include Kmart, out of bankruptcy and keep stores open under a new entity, Transform Holdco, also known as Transformco.
“As we continue our transformation efforts, we are working closely with our stakeholders, and evaluating our network of stores, operations and business strategy in order to stabilize the business and support a long-term path to profitable success,” Transformco said in a statement Friday.
