ANDERSON — The Herald Bulletin’s Andy Knight and Patrick Caldwell received first-place awards recently at the Hoosier State Press Association’s annual Better Newspaper Awards luncheon in Indianapolis.
Knight won the Pulliam Environmental Journalism Award for his series of monthly Indiana In-Depth articles about environmental issues in the state. Caldwell was named the top designer in the large-newspaper division for his work on the pages of The Herald Bulletin.
The Herald Bulletin was named runner-up for the Blue Ribbon Award, given to the best overall newspaper, in the daily newspaper division. In 2019, the Anderson newspaper won its second Blue Ribbon Award.
The Daily Journal of Franklin won the 2022 Blue Ribbon in the daily division, and The Lebanon Reporter won the Blue Ribbon for nondailies.
The Herald Bulletin took awards also in the following categories:
• Second, editorial page, Judy Wolf
• Second, website, Bob Blake and staff
• Second, general commentary, Scott Underwood
• Third, sports commentary, Rob Hunt
• Third, general commentary, Jim Meyer
• Third, headline writing, staff