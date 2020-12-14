ANDERSON — As longtime Madison Circuit Court 2 Judge George Pancol makes way for his successor, Madison County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Steve Koester, to take his place, it’s more than family court that concerns residents of Anderson’s west side and members of the Race, Equity and Inclusion Workgroup.
Several have expressed concerns about the future of juvenile probation, especially as it relates to children of color as they get caught up in the juvenile justice system.
But Koester on Thursday assured the dozens of participants in the workgroup’s latest meeting that he is committed to continuing their work.
“I fully intend to keep this moving forward, and I accept the challenge,” he said. “I really want to move this group forward. The only real thing you will see from me is I want to get more youth involved. I want to get more youth involved in this group.”
According to statistics collected by officials in the Madison County Juvenile Justice Department, youth of color enter the juvenile justice system at a rate about four times higher than white children. Youth of color represent about 18% of the total population in Madison County.
They are admitted primarily through school and law enforcement referrals.
“The elephant in the room is these numbers look terrible. Why are they what they are? They look terrible,” Koester said.
Kim Townsend, who chairs the workgroup, said she expects Koester will make some leadership changes in the juvenile probation department, as is customary with most any change in administration, but that she hopes the commitment to juvenile justice reform remains a priority. She hopes to meet with him soon to get a better feel for his plans.
Even so, Townsend said, one key to working through the disparities in regard to the youth is ensuring the leadership understands their experiences. That requires a diverse staff.
“I think Steve is really going to have to look at the makeup of the youth center,” she said.
Koester has not returned calls to discuss his anticipated leadership changes.
Townsend said she hopes to partner with Koester to develop statistical goals, encourage participation in reform by law enforcement and continue working with Anderson Community Schools to find alternatives to juvenile justice referrals. In addition, she called on those who have participated in the workgroup to start thinking about real ways in which they can use their leadership positions to effect real change in the coming year.
“I really think it’s incumbent on all of us to decide whether this is going to be a fight we take up,” she said. “We’re very busy people and another meeting that isn’t productive and not very fruitful is not something I want to put on my calendar.”
One of the first orders of business, Townsend said, is getting a handle on the data and developing benchmarks. Even before he won the election, Townsend said she planned to ask Koester whether he would be interested in joining the workgroup’s data subcommittee.
“I think Steve is real interested in that data part,” she said. “We can’t just keep calculating data and reporting it out. The whole point is to reduce the disparities.”
Though the workgroup has had consistent representation from ACS and the probation department works routinely with the schools, one of the primary drivers of referrals, there has been less interaction with law enforcement, especially the Anderson Police Department, Townsend said. She would like to change that, and she believes as someone who has had to work closely with APD through the courts, Koester might be able to facilitate that relationship.
In fact, several members of the workgroup have pointed to a lack of consistent law enforcement training in de-escalation of situations and the arrest of youths on status offenses, non-criminal conduct that doesn’t present a significant risk to public safety.
“You get a hostile child and you get a hostile officer, and that ends in an arrest,” said Lindsay Brown, a concerned resident who has sought reform within the Anderson Police Department.
Townsend said she believes it all boils down to relationship between the police department and the citizenry. All too often, she said, police officers don’t live in the communities they patrol, which makes it difficult for them to care about the people there.
In many instances, she said, police could apply the same sort of policing the fictional sheriff played by Andy Griffith used when he put the town drunk, Otis, into a cell. Rather than an official arrest, he was allowed to dry out.
“They knew that Otis needed to dry out,” she said. “But maybe if Otis was in another town, there might have been some severe consequences,”
All too often, Townsend said, youths get caught up with police for issues that simply aren’t against the law because of personal biases and insufficient training of the officers, Townsend said.
“They might look at a kid in a hoodie and know that he just got out of basketball practice instead of thinking he is trying to cause mischief,” she said.
The bottom line, Townsend said, is not every seemingly negative action by a youth of color should end in incarceration.
“They need some accountability, but accountability is not only through incarceration,” she said. “We’ve just gotten used to building more prisons instead of community corrections. You just don’t want kids starting early in that system. We’ve got to keep those alternative measures in place so they have something else to do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.