CHESTERFIELD — It had been 24 year since an incumbent judge in Madison County failed to win re-election, but Republican Steve Koester accomplished that feat in 2020.
Koester, the chief deputy in the Madison County prosecutor’s office, won election in November as judge of Madison Circuit Court Division 2.
He defeated Democrat George Pancol who was seeking a third term on the bench.
Pancol replaced Democrat Jack Brinkman in 2008 after Brinkman opted not to seek re-election. Brinkman was first elected in 1978 and served five terms.
The last incumbent judge to lose re-election was George Pancol Sr. in 1996 when he was defeated by Republican David Hopper for the then County Court Division 1 judgeship.
The last election marked the first time that no Democrats would be serving as a judge. Republican Scott Norrick defeated Kyle Noone to replace retiring Judge Tom Clem in Circuit Court Division 5.
“I never thought that I would be a judge,” Koester said after taking the oath of office Friday. “It wasn’t something I aspired to.
“What I have been thinking about the past few months is that people like me don’t become judges,” he said. “This is all overwhelming to me. I’m very excited, a new challenge and chapter in my life.”
Koester said when he made the decision to run it was because a change was needed in how the local justice system was treating children.
“That really was the bottom line,” he said. “Having a chance to win and actually winning is two different things.”
Koester said being referred to as judge is going to be a big adjustment.
Pancol has been certified by the Indiana Supreme Court to be able to be appointed as a special judge in Indiana.
Norrick has been serving as the judge of the Edgewood Town Court and ran for the judgeship in Circuit Court Division 3 in 2018, losing in the primary election to Andrew Hopper.
Norrick said it was a long run to become a judge in the Circuit Court.
“It’s always something I wanted to do,” he said. “It’s a perfect time for me. I’m so blessed that I didn’t win in 2018 and didn’t know what God’s plan was for me.”
Norrick said he worked his way through the entire judicial system.
He worked as a reserve county Sheriff’s Department reserve officer, in the county probation department for ten years and appointed to the Edgewood Town Court as judge.
“If I won in 2018 I would have had to close my practice and my son (Devin) would have had to start from scratch,” he said. “Now I’m able to leave an office to him.”
