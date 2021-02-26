ANDERSON — With the planned retirement of Joel Sandefur, the Anderson Police Department has promoted Jonathan Konkle to the rank of Major.
Sandefur plans to retire on March 16 after 35 years with the Anderson Police Department, most recently serving as Major and the department’s public information officer.
Konkle’s promotion was announced by Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. on Thursday.
Konkle is an 11-year veteran of APD and was promoted in March 2020 to the rank of Detective.
He will serve as the administrative assistant to Chief Jake Brown.
Konkle’s duties will include administering the department’s budget, including state and federal grant accounts, maintenance of all personnel records and civilian employee evaluations and implementation of civilian personnel policies.
He will continue to oversee the department’s training programs.
Konkle was awarded the APD Life Saver Award in 2012 for performing a CPR rescue.
He was instrumental in bringing Critical Incident Training to APD and other area law enforcement agencies.
“We are very fortunate to have an individual with as much skill and dedication as Jonathan Konkle to serve as the Major of our department,” Broderick said in a press release. “APD continues to be among the best police departments in the state, and Major Konkle will play a significant role in our continued progress.”
Konkle has served since 2016 as the Chief Training Coordinator and is certified in Voice Stress Analysis, the John Reid Method of Interview and Interrogations, Surviving Verbal Conflict and as a general instructor by the Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board.
“I am honored to be selected by Mayor Broderick for this position,” Konkle said. “I look forward to working with city and community leaders to provide the most professional policing service that Anderson can offer its citizens.”
He attended Frankton High School and graduated in 2001. He is married to Leslie (Pappas) Konkle.
