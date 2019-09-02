LAPEL — Kenneth McDole recalls an incident in which a friend brought parts of a gun he was restoring onto the premises of his employer, where he was accused of carrying a handgun against company policy.
The union at that place of employment stepped in and helped represent McDole’s friend, helping him to keep his job. Without union representation, he likely would have lost his job, McDole said.
“In a way, unions made sure there was buffers between the employees and what the managers wanted to make them do,” the Lapel resident said.
Labor unions representing the automobile industry, school teachers and other government workers have made significant contributions to the history, social order and even the landscape of Madison County.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, about 8.8% of Indiana workers were represented by unions in 2018, the latest year for which figures are available.
As he stocks the shelves during third shift at Meijer in Anderson, McDole, who grew up in a union household, knows he has them to thank for an eight-hour workday and the ability to sign up for health insurance.
As a major manufacturing hub for the automotive industry, the United Autoworkers Union, established in the 1930s following the passage of the National Labor Relations Act, was the most influential in Madison County.
In December 1936, 8,000 workers – 6,000 from Delco Remy and 2,000 from Guide – went on strike, the first of many at the Anderson auto plants.
Madison County Historian Stephen Jackson said the unions raised the standard of living for residents throughout the county who could graduate from high school and walk into one of the plants practically guaranteed they would be hired. Local unions elevated members’ standards of living with housing loans, child care and education.
“Working conditions improved, wages improved and along with that, the standard of living improved,” he said. “Even though the plants were located in Anderson, people from all over the county – Lapel, Pendleton,
Elwood – saw their standards of living rise.”
The unions and their leaders influenced much of the social life of Madison county, sharing their time, talent and treasure with not-for-profit organizations, churches and hospitals, Jackson said. In addition, their union halls, including Local 662’s 46,000-square-foot, $550,000 union hall built in 1953 at Hillcrest Drive and Scatterfield Road, were places for social gathering and recreational sports.
“Though they were not without their problems, there is no doubt they were good for people,” he said. “It was a rosy picture here for a long time, that’s for sure.”
But some would argue the high wages and lucrative benefits offered by the plants because of the unions had a mixed effect on other businesses. They were forced to raise wages and offer benefits, which was great for workers, but some employers couldn’t afford to match the rich packages offered under union contracts.
“I can’t tell you how many people quit other people who came to Guide Lamp because they couldn’t compete with the wages,” he said. Jackson worked 38 years for Guide Lamp before retiring.
“I had family that worked at Delco Remy, we all enjoyed a standard of living that no longer is available to young people coming out of high school. I enjoyed a nice standard of living because of the unions.”
However, over time, many have forgotten the good that has been done by unions, and the actions of some have diminished overall support for them, Jackson said. For instance, their representation of less than desirable employees sometimes leads to resentment from those who follow the rules, he said.
“Once labor unions attained a certain level of strength, there were instances – and I saw them – where the labor unions were a negative,” he said.
Many people also take for granted the wages, working conditions and safety requirements that have become an ingrained part of the American workplace. As a result, Jackson said, the power of unions appears to be cyclical.
Jackson said he took a class on labor economic history in the 1960s at Indiana University where the professor predicted that by the year 2000, labor unions would be nothing more than social clubs because they will have achieved everything and won’t be needed for bargaining power. But there always is the possibility that gains that have been made over the past century can be taken away, he said.
“If companies ever started to revert, you would see labor unions come more to the forefront,” he said.
These days, some of the most visible unions in Madison County are in the public sector.
Cody Leever, president of Anderson Firefighters Local 1262, would argue there are always issues that need to be negotiated. For instance, one of the big issues for firefighters is the exposure of firefighters to hazardous materials through the course of their work, which reduces their life expectancy.
“It used to be the dirtier your gear the better a firefighter you are,” he said. “We’ve made some big strides on that over the past few years. We have some health and safety policies.”
Leever said his union leadership is an extension of growing up in a union home. His mother worked 30 years at General Motors, and his father worked for decades as a career firefighter.
“They give the workers a voice,” he said. “If you don’t have a seat at the table, you’re probably on the menu.”
Unions today, however, have evolved, Leever said. They are more about building relationships and collaborating with other community leaders rather than making hard and fast demands, he said.
“I absolutely think they are still relevant, but I am pretty biased,” he said.
Among the things union leaders have to do now is become more political, Leever said.
“Elected officials are the ones signing our checks. They are deciding what benefits we get.”
Leever said though he is able to persuade new firefighters to join the union by talking to them almost as soon as they are employed, he also has to work hard at changing the anti-union perception that he sometimes encounters from outsiders.
“We have been under attack so long, and we have to change the perception.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.