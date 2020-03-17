ELWOOD — Kelli Boyland was called in mid-February to the scene of a train accident where a dog almost lost its life.
“Its leg looked like bone left over from a Christmas ham,” she said.
Instead of being at a hospital where her granddaughter was being born, she was at a veterinary hospital hoping the dog’s life could be saved. The final bill came to about $4,000, she told the Elwood City Council earlier this month.
“It hurts me that I missed my granddaughter’s birth. But if I didn’t do it, who would have been doing it?” she said. “We don’t have that funding. But being a no-kill shelter, we weren’t going to put a dog down.”
Boyland has a full-time job but spends as much as 60 hours a week volunteering at the shelter.
“My heart has been in this for four years, and I would do it all over again,” she said.
Elwood, like most of Madison County’s municipalities, including nearby Alexandria, counts on public-private partnerships to operate its animal shelter.
Elwood and its shelter have wrestled for years with a variety of issues, from runaway pigs to whether chickens should be allowed within city limits.
Boyland and the other volunteers and minimal staff are on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, only to face the viciousness of the animals they try to rescue amid what they say is a lack of support by the city. Generally, there is only one volunteer on duty at the shelter at any given time.
The $4,000 vet bill is only the start of the economic challenges of the Elwood Animal Shelter, which operates without a budget from the city. Volunteers buy all the pet foot, detergents and office supplies themselves.
“The person who polishes these floors shouldn’t have to get on social media and ask for floor polish,” Boyland said.
Elwood Councilman Sam Tyner questioned whether the shelter is or should be run as a business. Boyland told him it was not and could not because there was no budget.
“That money could have been spent for supplies,” Tyner said of the $4,000 spent on the yet-to-be-paid veterinary bill for the dog.
“It is a rare occurrence when we have something like that,” Boyland retorted. ”At that point, the animal belongs to the community.”
One possibility might be adoption fees, Boyland said, but without an ordinance to authorize them, her hands are tied.
Boyland and the other volunteers walked out in a display of protest March 2 when the City Council voted on changes to the city’s impound ordinance without consulting them. Among the provisions to which they object is a grace period preventing owners from being fined or having to pay impound fees even though the animals already have been bathed, fed and checked for injuries.
“All the documentation starts from the moment (the animal) comes through the door,” Boyland said.
But city officials, including Councilman Jim Watters, counter that the shelter has issues, such as a lack of posted hours that may prevent residents from supporting it.
“That may be why you are not getting the supplies,” he said.
Watters suggested even though changes to the ordinance were approved, that Boyland and the shelter staff go through it and submit their own plan.
“I most certainly am going to take him up on that,” she said.
