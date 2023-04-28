Lack of housing in rural Indiana discourages remote workers

People in Converse joke that the town of 1,100 needs a parking garage.
That’s because on weekends it’s tough to find a spot as visitors pack the Miami County town to eat, shop and stroll on a paved trail that opened in 2015.
The bustling downtown isn’t an accident, said Converse Town President Joe Lenon. For more than a decade, the community has strived to improve the town’s quality of life by investing in infrastructure upgrades, downtown façade improvements and attracting small businesses.
Those improvements led to the rural community last year landing the most coveted development of all — a new subdivision with 37 lots. Dubbed Borderman Crossing, the site now has two homes for sale. Others will be built on demand. People can also purchase a lot to build their own house.
Most houses in Converse were built in the 1950s. The development is the first major housing project there in decades. Officials hope it will help boost the population of the town, which is about 30 minutes from mid-sized cities such as Kokomo, Marion, Peru and Wabash.
The community’s leaders would like to attract a specific group of clients to those homes: remote workers.
“That’s exactly who we’re trying to target,” Lenon said. “If you live in Converse, you can work remotely and be out of the big city even if you have to drive to the office a couple days a week.”
Small towns and larger cities are battling to land subdivisions like the one in Converse. New, middle-class housing is in short supply and critical to diversifying living options to lure work-from-home employees.
Remote workers have become the focal point of many of Indiana’s rural communities to stop the population decline as residents move to more urban areas.
But rural Indiana faces a debilitating deficit of the kind of mid-range housing attractive to remote workers, and developers show little interest in building those kinds of homes any time soon.
Converse leaders hope the new subdivision will enable the community to take advantage of the untapped opportunities presented by explosive growth in the remote workforce.
According to a monthly Household Pulse Survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau in January, more Hoosiers worked from home either full or part time than those who reported working in manufacturing and agriculture combined, demonstrating the rapidly shifting workforce landscape.
But for rural towns with few living options and no prospects for development, the chance to attract remote workers who could bolster their economy and population is fading fast.
“I think there’s going to be stiff competition,” Lenon said. “If you don’t do this, then you’re going to be one of those towns that do wither up and die, unfortunately.”
‘NOT AN IDEAL FIT’
In most rural parts of Indiana, there’s plenty of housing. The problem is nearly all of it is old and much of it is run-down.
Nearly 25% of all residences were built more than 80 years ago, before World War II, according to a study published by Ball State University’s Center for Business and Economic Research titled “The State of the Rural Economy in Indiana.”
Statewide, the median year when homes were built was 1973. In 22 rural counties, the median build year was from 1956 to 1965.
Having a community of older homes isn’t necessarily bad, said Annie Cruz-Porter, a community and regional development specialist at the Purdue Center for Regional Development. But it most definitely is a problem when towns are trying to attract remote workers, she explained.
That’s because the driving impulse for stay-at-home employees during the pandemic was moving into larger — not smaller — houses in communities with more open space and fresh air.
That was evidenced by the average size of a new single-family home growing during the pandemic following five years of shrinking floor plans, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.
“If you look at our smaller towns and communities, they don’t have those larger homes,” Cruz-Porter said. “They have the older, smaller homes that need to be rehabbed, so they’re not an ideal fit for remote workers.”
Finding developers to build new housing in rural towns is no easy undertaking. That was especially true during the pandemic when construction came to a near standstill. The soaring cost of building materials coupled with a construction-worker shortage made building new housing hugely unprofitable, according to Cruz-Porter.
The problem persists even though homes prices have skyrocketed by about 30% since 2020, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Those soaring home prices made 2020 the first year in a decade that house prices were higher than construction costs, making new housing developments actually profitable in 71 counties, according to the Ball State study.
Even so, pandemic-induced kinks in the construction market still make developing new housing tough, the report explains.
“While price increases during the pandemic have served as an incentive to construct more housing, supply side issues … are likely to stifle development in many parts of the state,” the report says.
NO GROWTH = NO HOUSING
In rural towns bleeding residents, a sluggish construction market is of little consequence. Developers aren’t going to build there in the first place, argued Emily Wornell Seregow, a research assistant professor at Ball State’s Indiana Communities Institute.
“Developers are going to go where the money is,” she said. “If they have an indication that they’re going to make money, they’re going to be building in those places.”
In rural Indiana, the potential to make a profit is tied directly to population growth. Developers simply aren’t going to build new housing in a town in which no one wants to live, Seregow explained.
Quality of place is always the trump card, she said. Housing follows suit.
“This isn’t a situation of ‘if you build it, they will come,’” she said. “It’s a lot more encompassing than that.
“The question is whether you have a community that people legitimately are going to want to live in. And if you’re not growing and you’re not retaining population now, building housing is not going to do anything for you.”
For years, state officials have focused on building more homes in rural towns, according to the Ball State study, but doing that in a place that is shedding residents doesn’t fix the underlying condition that created the glut of old, empty homes.
“These data suggest that many policymakers have seriously misunderstood the housing problem in rural Indiana,” the report says. “There is not a supply problem, but a long-term and very intractable lack of demand for new housing.”
The best option to diversify housing and attract remote workers is investing money to renovate those old properties into attractive homes with modern amenities, Seregow argued. Start filling those up with new workers — remote or not — and it just might peak a developer’s interest in building new homes, she said.
QUALITY OVER QUANTITY?
None of that is a problem in Greensburg. The city has a population of 12,200 and has steadily grown for the last 20 years, adding nearly 1,900 new residents in that time.
In Greensburg, there really is a housing shortage, and it’s led to remote workers passing over the town and moving to other Indiana cities that do have the kind of housing they want, according to Mayor Josh Marsh.
“It’s been difficult as we continue to try to attract people, not just remote workers, but people in general,” he said. “The housing availability is always a tough sell.”
That population growth in Greensburg recently gave officials the chance to convince a developer to build a 72-lot subdivision with single-family, middle-income homes — just the kind that remote workers are seeking all over the Midwest.
The development is the city’s largest single-family development since the late 1990s, Marsh noted. The city has a chance to continue growing its population, which faced stagnation because of lack of living space for new residents, Marsh explained.
And it all comes just in time for the community to capitalize on the remote workforce boom.
“The whole idea with a remote worker is that they are free agents, right?” Marsh said. “If they want to move somewhere and can’t find a house, they won’t go because they can’t live where they want to live.”
Rural Indiana might not have the amenities of a big city, but rural towns do have something that cities don’t — lots of land and space to build homes that most middle-class Americans can afford.
That could end up giving rural Indiana an edge as larger cities like Indianapolis and Fort Wayne run out of space to add housing, argued Kerry Thomson, executive director of Indiana University’s Center for Rural Engagement.
“Rural communities are the places where you can more affordably buy a house,” she said. “For these rural communities to really focus on how they’re going to attract more residential developments would really be prudent at this point, because other places are just out of possibilities.”
Mayor Marsh hopes Greensburg’s subdivision, which was developed on farm ground, is just the beginning of attracting even more housing in the future. With good schools, safe streets, fun amenities and plenty of room to expand, he hopes the variety of housing will catch the eye of remote workers.
“It is important for us to have this housing as a competitive advantage,” he said. “The remote workforce does make the world … more competitive, and we have to now compete on the national and global scale to attract people to our community.”