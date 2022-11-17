ANDERSON — The expected vote by the Anderson City Council to start the process to overhaul its water system over the next few years failed to take place Thursday.
The council met but four of the nine members were absent.
Following a presentation by Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr., Councilman Ollie H. Dixon had to leave because of a family emergency.
The council will consider ordinances to raise water rates and to issue a bond of up to a $65 million for the system improvements at the Nov. 29 meeting at 6 p.m.
Broderick said Thursday the improvements to the water system had been discussed with council in February and July when the body considered the distribution of the American Rescue Plan funds.
He said there have only been two water rate increases in the past 26 years.
The proposed water rate increase for the average residential customer is expected to be $6.05 monthly and not fully take effect until 2026. The current average residential customer spends $22 per month for water.
The increase will not impact the higher sewer rates.
The first increase is $1.81 per month to start in 2023, the second increase of $2.08 would go into effect in 2024 and the final $2.16 increase in 2016.
“We made sure the industrial users are paying their fair share,” he said.
The city currently has the capacity to deliver up to 12 million gallons of water daily, according to the mayor.
He said several new wells have been identified that could increase the capacity by up to 6 million gallons per day.
The actual cost of the system upgrades has been estimated at $60 million.
The city is using $9 million in American Rescue Plan funds for the project and will request $8.5 million from the Anderson Redevelopment Commission’s Tax Increment Financing account, which currently has a balance of $30 million.