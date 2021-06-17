ANDERSON — On the morning of June 7, Oleta Martin-McClurkin, the first Black radio announcer in Madison County, died of ovarian cancer at age 65.
Martin-McClurkin, widely known for her radio shows and commercials, believed in giving back to her community by volunteering with her church and participating in local events.
“She was known throughout the community as the voice of Anderson, the ‘lady with the voice’,” J.R. Martin, son of Martin-McClurkin, said. “Everyone loved her show and loved her for her heart.”
Martin-McClurkin worked in the radio business for more than 34 years after graduating from Anderson University. She announced for local radio stations throughout her lifetime, working as a radio announcer and creative service director at WQME Radio.
James Warner, gospel radio host for WHUT and WHBU Radio, worked alongside Martin-McClurkin at the Gospel Highlight Radio Broadcast on Sunday mornings since 1975.
Warner shared that a gentleman listener would call into Martin-McClurkin’s show every Friday to alert her that he was tuned in.
“Oleta’s voice is still in circulation,” Warner said. “She has an outstanding voice for radio, and she was a good person to work with.”
Martin-McClurkin had expertise in the radio business regarding commercializing. She produced commercials for Warner, other companies and politicians. Her local commercial for L.C. May Funeral Services Inc. continues to play.
Warner serves local residents with Thanksgiving Day dinner meals each year at the Geater Center. In 2018, Martin-McClurkin began donating to the Thanksgiving Day dinner in memory of her parents.
Anthony Johnson, photographer and owner of MDS PhotoGraphic Dezigns, photographed cancer patients, such as Martin-McClurkin and her mother, Oraphine Stovall, for his annual glamour shot promotion in 2012. Stovall died of ovarian cancer on June 7, 2018, exactly three years before Martin-McClurkin.
“She was so giving of herself without fail. If you ever come across someone who’s selfless, it was (Martin-McClurkin),” Johnson said. “She worked in the background and didn’t want to be in front. She worked behind the scene helping people, (and) her son is the same way.”
Martin started an online fundraiser to help his mother pay off chemotherapy bills. Due to the severity of Martin-McClurkin’s cancer, she was unable to continue working. The family relies on their faith to help pay off Martin-McClurkin’s cancer bills.
“She wasn’t the kind of person that wanted charity, but bills have yet to be paid,” Martin said. “She helped everyone. Whether they were in need or not, she would help you.”
Johnson kept in touch with the Martin family to organize a decorative funeral program in Martin-McClurkin’s honor. He said his wife was close to her, so he wanted to take time and do something special for her. “She is a queen so I thought I would do that (for her).”
Martin-McClurkin’s funeral viewing at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon Friday, prior to her funeral service at noon.
