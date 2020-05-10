ANDERSON — A former Aramark employee, who worked at the Indiana Department of Correction Correctional Industrial Facility supervising inmates, was sentenced to three years for trafficking drugs in the prison.
Kevin Lake, 26, of Anderson was sentenced Friday by Madison Circuit Court Division 6 Judge Mark Dudley. Dudley ordered that two years be served on in-home detention and suspended one year.
Lake’s attorney, Thomas Godfrey, said Lake made a dumb mistake and has learned from his mistake.
Lake said he was approached and “caved in.”
Dudley said bringing narcotics into a penal facility probably should be considered more than a Level 5 felony charge, but that was the decision of the Indiana Legislature.
Lake told authorities he met with a woman at a Wendy’s restaurant in Anderson prior to Oct. 28, 2019, and she gave him a package and $300 cash to deliver the package to an inmate, according to a probable cause by James Stevens, an Department of Correction investigator assigned to the Pendleton prison.
“Facility surveillance footage supports Lake’s statement and shows Lake delivering the package to the offender,” Stevens wrote.
Stevens said Lake was “performing his duties and responsibilities as an Aramark supervisor tasked with supervising offenders” when he delivered the package that contained suboxone, a controlled substance, and methamphetamine.
A search of Lake’s phone showed he was communicating with individuals associated with inmates housed at the Correctional Industrial Facility, Stevens wrote.
“During questioning Lake admitted to receiving money through transactions made on the Cash App from individuals associated with offenders at the Correctional Industrial Facility,” according to the affidavit.
Lake was employed as a correctional food service provider, according to the affidavit.
Hedgecraft sentenced
In another case, Dudley sentenced Rodney Hedgecraft, 49, Anderson, to two years in prison with one year to be served on in-house detention and one year on probation for failure to register as a sex offender.
Dudley said Hedgecraft voluntarily left the residence where he was residing.
“You’re not new to this rodeo,” he said of Hedgecraft’s criminal history.
Hedgecraft said he left the house with the intent of checking into the Anderson Center.
“You didn’t notify the Sheriff’s Department,” Dudley said. “This is simple. Just tell the sheriff where you were living and now you’re facing a Level 6 felony charge. I can never understand why people can’t comply.”
Hedgecraft thought a permanent address was needed.
“I’m not happy about this,” Dudley said. “There will be no second chances.”
Hedgecraft’s criminal record includes a 2003 conviction for sexual battery, 2010 for failure to register as a sex offender, 2012 for battery and 2016 for failure to register as a sex offender.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.