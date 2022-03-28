ANDERSON — State Sen. Tim Lanane said several pieces of legislation were approved by the Indiana General Assembly that harm the state.
Lanane, D-Anderson, and Rep. Terri Austin, D-Anderson, took part Monday in the final legislative review session hosted by the Madison County Chamber of Commerce and League of Women Voters.
Lanane said the first rule of lawmakers should be to do no harm.
“We passed some legislation that didn’t act in the best interest of the state.”
He specifically mentioned the legislation that no longer requires a gun owner in the state to have a permit.
“We’re citizen legislators," he said. “We don’t have expertise in every field. I listened to law enforcement.
“We overwhelmingly heard that they didn’t want it passed,” Lanane said. “It endangers law enforcement officers and the public.”
When asked if there could be common ground in the future on the issue, Lanane said there is none.
“Unfortunately, it’s going to take a tragedy where someone who shouldn’t have a gun will shoot someone in law enforcement,” he said.
Lanane noted that 6,000 requests for gun permits in Indiana have been denied for some reason.
“Law enforcement believes it’s a tool they can use,” he said. “They will know who can legally carry a gun.”
Austin, who was a teacher in Anderson, said there was legislation that would have let adjunct teachers go into classrooms without any training.
She said there was legislation that would have limited what teachers could teach in the classroom.
Austin said a bill to require the public a right to be heard at school board meetings was a good measure.
“Engaging the public in the education process if a good thing.”
Lanane said society learns by the mistakes made in the past and are taught in schools.
“Education has become politicized, which is harmful to the process,” he said. “We have taken some steps that have been harmful to public education in the areas of funding and testing.”
Austin said the state should be encouraging more family involvement when it comes to having a voice in the curriculum.
“It’s been proven that when families are involved, kids do better,” she said. “To suggest teachers can’t be trusted with our children is the wrong approach.”
Austin said there are philosophical differences when it comes to education, and that has been harmful.
“If we want open enrollment, everyone should play by the same rules,” she said of taxpayer dollars going to fund private schools. “There should be no interviewing and cherry-picking of students.”