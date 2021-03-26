ANDERSON — Legislation to increase the responsibilities of legal guardians authored by state Sen. Tim Lanane, D-Anderson, is awaiting the signature of the governor.
Lanane's proposal would allow guardians to make certain arrangements and decisions regarding the deposition of a protected person’s body upon their passing.
The bill was passed by the Indiana House this week by a unanimous vote.
“This bill eliminates barriers in place that make it difficult for guardians to make final arrangements for the remains of protected persons," Lanane said. "This is particularly important in cases where an individual does not have family members to make arrangements for them, which is often the case for a protected person."
The legislation had bipartisan support in both the Indiana Senate and House chambers and from the Indiana Funeral Directors Association, Volunteer Advocates for Seniors and Incapacitated Adults, the Indiana Area Agencies on Aging and AARP.
"During the time of COVID-19, this problem has become even more important as the majority of guardianships are for adults 65 and older,” he said. “These Hoosiers are the most at-risk of being hospitalized or passing from COVID-19, and then being left with no one to carry out necessary arrangements on their behalf.”
Land Banks
Lanane’s bill to encourage the formation of local land banks has passed the Indiana Senate and has been assigned to the Ways and Means Committee of the Indiana House.
He previously said legislation was adopted in 2016 allowing second- and third-class cities and counties to establish a land bank.
He said if a property goes through the tax sale twice and is not sold it can be made available to a local land bank.
“The problem has been locating and identifying the properties,” Lanane said. “The property could be offered to the land bank for future development and returned to the tax rolls.”
Lanane said he would encourage Anderson and all eligible cities to look at forming a land bank.
The bill would help expand land banks by requiring a county executive to provide a land bank with a list of tracts that are delinquent on property taxes or have been offered for public sale at least two times and remain unsold.
“This is a simple bill that aims to make it easier for land banks to access properties that are on the tax sales rolls,” he said. “By doing this, counties and cities will be able to more easily identify and obtain blighted land so that that property can be turned around and used productively.”
