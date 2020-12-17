LAPEL — The Town of Lapel has been awarded a $700,000 grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs to upgrade its water system.
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch announced the awarding of the grant Thursday, with the funds going toward a projected $4 million project.
The project includes installing 10,550 linear feet of water main, complete well improvements, and water treatment and storage improvements.
“These grants are vital to Indiana’s economic success as these projects should improve the quality of life in these rural communities,” Crouch said.
Funding for the grant program originates from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Developments Community Development Block Grant program and is administered for the State of Indiana.
Lapel intends to provide matching funds of $3.3 million through existing reserve funds and a loan from the Indiana Revolving Loan Fund.
Chad Blake, president of the town council, said the town has been seeking the grant for about five years.
“It’s very exciting,” Blake said. “We have received preliminary approval for the loan from the Indiana Revolving Loan Fund. We recently received the Community Crossings grant so there will be a lot of work being done in Lapel next year.”
Lapel was awarded a $932,600 Community Crossing grant from the Indiana Department of Transportation earlier this month.
The water project has to be completed within 18 months of receiving the grant funding, Blake said.
Blake said in October the town intends to refinance two existing bonds with an annual payment of $260,000.
The new annual payment is estimated at $280,000 at a lower interest rate.
Robert Bellucci, project manager for Commonwealth Engineers, said work on the project is expected to start next summer.
The project is being planned to meet future needs of the community for 20 years.
Bellucci explained the work includes cleaning the two existing wells, replacing the pump at the Fourth Street well and other equipment upgrades.
The plan includes upgrades at the water treatment plant for the current filtration system and controls.
Bellucci said a new mixing system to improve water quality will be undertaken for the 200,000-gallon elevated storage tank and the 200,000-gallon ground storage facility.
He said four priority areas have been identified to improve the distribution system, which includes old and undersized pipes.
“We will replace all of the old pipes with 8-inch pipes,” Bellucci said. “That will improve water quality and water pressure.”
It will take approximately six months to finalize the design.
The town council will advertise for bids next June and open the bids in July.
