LAPEL — There is a buzz in the town of Lapel as the girls basketball team seeks to make some history.
Several hundred residents gathered Wednesday in the high school gymnasium to cheer on the Bulldogs to the state championship game against Forest Park.
In an ironic twist to the upcoming championship game, Forest Park defeated the Frankton girls basketball team for the Class 2A state championship a year ago.
Coach Zach Newby said playing for the state championship means a lot to the kids.
“They’re the ones that put the work. For me, it’s time,” Newby said. “They did the work and sacrifice in and out of the season.”
He said the residents of Lapel always rally around the kids.
“That’s a great part of being here,” Newby said. “I grew up here, graduated from here, and this is the only place I’ve ever wanted to be, because of that.
“Most of the people that celebrating this team don’t have kids that go to school,” he said, “but they care about the kids that go to this school. It’s incredible.”
Newby said the atmosphere is similar to when the Lapel boys basketball team won the state championships in 2005 and 2016.
“We have a great following,” he said. “When the moment comes, the tournament comes, this community blocks out their schedule to support the team.”
Tyler Prater, a member of the 2005 championship boys team, said the run this year is bringing back memories.
“My sister was on the 2007 girls team, so this is really exciting for me to see them go and make Lapel history,” he said.
Prater said it brought back memories for him, and he was going through some newspaper clippings from the past.
“It brought back a lot of the adventure and fun and connecting with the community,” he said. “This is a blast. I hope the girls soak it up. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”
Michelle Etherington was a member of the basketball team in the past. So was her oldest daughter, and her youngest daughter is a member of this team.
“This is great for Lapel,” she said. “I know the words to the school song.”
Etherington said there was an amazing crowd last week in Logansport for the semistate games.
“We’re really proud to see the community back these girls, and it’s a wonderful thing for our community and the program,” she said. “It’s been a long time coming.”
Etherington said people are super excited, and a lot of people didn’t expect them to get this far.
Maryann Julius has been a scorekeeper for both the boys' and girls' teams for many years in Lapel.
“I can’t tell you how long I have been doing it,” she laughed. “It’s been a long time.”
Julius said it’s exciting because she used to coach girls basketball.
“It’s exciting to see how much they’ve accomplished," ing,” she said. “There is a buzz around town. They’re our team and our girls.
“I would love to bring back a championship,” Julius said. “Beating the team that defeated Frankton would be justice.”
Kristen Leer has been following the team all year.
“We’re very excited for the girls,” she said. “It’s a great team, and they work hard.”
Leer coaches the kindergarten team, and the girls are excited and made signs for the varsity team members.
“It’s awesome for the town,” she said. “We’re so proud of them.”
Leer said there are signs throughout Lapel and in Anderson supporting the team.
Emma Holmes, a junior on the varsity cheerleading team, said the trip to Indianapolis is the most exciting thing since becoming a cheerleader.
“There was a lot of energy at Logansport,” she said of semistate. “It felt good to get everyone pumped up. It will be even better this Saturday.”
Maddy Riveria, a sophomore at Lapel High School and a member of the junior varsity cheerleading squad, said being at the state finals will be a fun experience.
“I’m definitely coming to be there,” she said. “It’s going to be exciting.”