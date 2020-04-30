LAPEL — The Lapel Town Council has confirmed the five-day unpaid suspension of Lapel Police Department Capt. Jonathon Buffington following an off-duty ATV accident on April 19.
The town council voted unanimously last Friday to confirm the action taken by Chief of Police Kelly Naselroad in suspending Buffington.
The town council amended the discipline to require Buffington to attend counseling and additional training to be completed within 30 days at the officer’s expense.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department conducted an investigation of the accident on Main Street in which a woman passenger was injured.
That investigation determined that no criminal charges should be filed.
During the Madison County Sheriff’s Department investigation, Naselroad suspended Buffington for two days while an internal investigation was being conducted.
Since Buffington was scheduled off, he received no pay during the suspension.
Naselroad eventually decided to immediately suspend Buffington without pay for five days following the county investigation.
The accident occurred about 2:18 a.m. in the 1000 block of Main Street in Lapel, Naselroad said in a press release.
Madison County Deputy Sgt. Gregory Adams reported that when he arrived, the victim, Kathryn Lee, 26, was receiving first aid from Lapel Officer Timothy Petty near an overturned ATV. Lee was suffering from a serious hand laceration, according to Adams.
Petty asked Adams if MCSD would take primary responsibility for the accident, saying the ATV belonged to Buffington and the victim was possibly in a relationship with Buffington.
“Officer Petty said he believed Mr. Buffington was operating the ATV at the time of the accident and had left the scene and returned to his residence, where he notified central dispatch of the accident while using his department issued portable radio,” Adams wrote in an initial report.
Buffington reported to dispatch the accident occurred in the area of 10th Street and Central Avenue. The accident, however, was located near 10th Street and Main Street, more than six blocks away.
Before she was taken to the hospital, Lee told Adams she had been drinking “a lot,” when someone told her “let’s go home” and she left with the unknown person. She repeatedly told Adams she was the passenger in the ATV and never operated the vehicle.
Adams said he remained at the scene while the ATV was rolled over onto all four wheels and a red cellphone still playing music fell from the vehicle. The phone was in a black case with a pop socket that had the words “In Glock We Trust.”
When authorities went to Buffington’s home, he told them he struck his head during the accident, but otherwise he was “good.” He repeatedly said he did not remember who was driving the ATV and then at one point told Adams that Lee was driving. Buffington confirmed Lee’s account that both of them were drinking at a friend’s home prior to the incident.
Buffington told authorities he could not find his cellphone so he ran home to use his radio. He later identified the phone found at the scene and Adams returned it to his possession.
Buffington has been employed by the department for more than three years.
