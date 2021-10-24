LAPEL – The town of Lapel has become the first city member of the Madison County Tax Council to approve an increase in the public safety income tax.
Lapel’s Town Council voted unanimously Thursday to approve the 0.3% increase in the tax, joining the town of Pendleton.
The public safety tax is important to the Lapel community, Jason Kleinbub, a member of the Lapel Town Council, said Saturday.
“Especially with the struggle of keeping officers in Lapel,” he said. “It will help raise some revenue to increase the pay of the officers so we don’t lose them to other departments.”
Kleinbub said the Town Council wants to keep experienced officers working for the town and decrease turnover.
He said no one from the public spoke against the proposed public safety income tax increase.
The 0.3% rise in the tax has to be approved by the Madison County Tax Council by Thursday.
Members of the Tax Council have a total of 100 votes. They are divided among the county, cities and towns based on population. It takes a simple majority to approve the proposed increase, which is expected to generate $8 million.
It would mean an additional $3 million for the county, providing $1.5 million for the criminal justice system starting in 2022. It also would produce money to secure the estimated $86 million needed to construct a new jail.
The Madison County Council voted against the tax increase proposal, which will require approval from the Anderson City Council to have a chance of adoption.
There are 4.8 votes for adoption as a result of the Lapel and Pendleton votes.
Anderson has 42.65 votes on the tax council.
“It opens another avenue to get the tax increase passed,” Andrew Hanna, chief deputy in the Madison County prosecutor’s office, said of the Lapel vote.
“It was important to show support and gives some momentum for the increase,” he said. “I’m happy that someone voted in favor.”
Hanna said that if Anderson approves the increase, along with the votes by Lapel and Pendleton, the proposal could take effect if either Alexandria or Elwood votes for it.
Elwood and Markleville are expected to vote Monday, with Alexandria, Anderson and Edgewood all scheduled to consider the tax increase Thursday.
