LAPEL — For more than two months, Lapel couple Jim and Rosilyn Upton have been abiding by the state’s stay-at-home guidelines to combat the new coronavirus.
Both are in the age group considered the highest risk of contracting a serious case of COVID-19. The Uptons are in their 70s.
They don’t expect life to return to what it was like before the pandemic for a long time to come.
As the restrictions are relaxed, Rosilyn Upton noted that some things have changed a little in recent weeks.
The Uptons have been spending most of their time in Lapel since March 18.
“We had the grandkids in,” Jim Upton said of a recent visit. “We didn’t hug and kiss.”
Rosilyn thought it was a little risky, but necessary because one of their grandchildren left for U.S. Army basic training this week.
Although they didn’t wear masks during their get-together, the family did maintain social distancing.
“You have torn feelings. You want to see them, especially if they’re going to be gone for 10 weeks,” she said. “At the same time, you’re thinking ‘be careful.’”
Over the weekend, Jim’s daughter and her family rode bicycles from Noblesville to Lapel for a brief visit. Social distancing was maintained.
Jim continues to play golf when weather permits. There is social distancing, he said.
With restaurants and stores reopening, Rosilyn said she hasn’t been tempted to go to a restaurant but her husband admitted to being ready dine in.
Looking at his wife, Jim said with a laugh: “I haven’t broken your rules. I’m ready to go to Aspen Creek.”
Rosilyn has been shopping for flowers in addition to regular trips the family makes to the grocery store.
“I think women are more careful about the virus than men are,” she said.
“I’m still wary,” she said of the reopening. “I think it needs to be slow. Gov. Eric Holcomb has been slow and careful.”
Neither has been tempted to get tested for the coronavirus.
“It comes down to are you a certain age, are you susceptible, what’s your general health,” Jim said. “It’s common sense.”
With the entire economy in Indiana expected to reopen on July 4, Rosilyn said she will continue to be cautious.
“I’m enjoying not having a frantic lifestyle,” she said. “I’ve enjoyed being home and not feeling like I have to be doing something all the time.”
Jim believes that any outdoor activity is not as much of a threat.
“I think you’re safer outdoors than indoors,” he said.
They are concerned about another spike of the virus in the fall.
Both expect to be wearing masks for the foreseeable future and to maintain social distancing as much as possible.
“If I see someone walking toward me and they’re coughing, I’m going the other way,” Jim said.
