LAPEL — The town of Lapel has put into place the mechanism for receiving state and federal funds as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Town Council on Monday voted to establish a relief fund and to amend the emergency order for the community.
Town attorney Jeff Graham said that relief money will be coming at some point from the state and federal governments to local units of government.
“We will have to be closely tracking all expenditures and to make sure any money is spent properly,” he said.
The council created a new account for the placement of any funds and to keep track of any expenditures.
Graham said the fund will expire at the end of the year.
“The funds could be used for local businesses,” Graham said. “I would anticipate that the town would have some discretion.”
Graham said the Small Business Administration is assisting small businesses by making low-interest loans available.
The council amended the emergency order to follow any directives by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.
Holcomb’s initial emergency order for residents to stay home unless traveling for work, medical appointments or trips purchase essentials expires on April 7.
“I expected it to be extended,” Graham said. “The ordinance addresses every requirement by state and federal government.”
Chad Blake,council president, said only essential businesses should be open in Lapel.
