ANDERSON — The vice president of the Lapel Town Council requested a share of the public safety local income tax for distribution to local fire territories.
Chad Blake asked the Madison County Council on Tuesday for the funding from the 2023 county’s share of the public safety income tax.
Blake said state law lets fire territories make such funding requests by July 1 for public safety services in unincorporated areas of the county.
He said the public safety income tax fund distribution is based on population of the government entities.
Last year, the Madison County Tax Council voted to increase the public safety income tax by 0.3%, with all the funds shared by the county and all cities and towns based on population.
Blake said Lapel has 1.79 votes on the tax council, and the town would receive $200,000 if it obtained its fair share.
He said the unincorporated areas of the Lapel/Stony Creek Fire Territory would be entitled to $82,000.
County Council President Ben Gale said the council hadn’t previously gotten a request for a share of the public safety income tax funds for fire territories.
Madison County is expected to receive $5.6 million next year from the tax, with a portion designated for construction of a new county jail.
The County Tax Council is the body that votes on distributing the funds, County Attorney Doug Kowalski said. All requests must go to that council.
Kowalski said any government entity with votes on the tax council can begin the process by adopting an ordinance and sending it to the other communities with votes on the council.
The Madison County Tax Council consists of Alexandria, Anderson, Elwood, all the towns in the county and the county for the unincorporated areas.
Kowalski said it would require more than a majority vote of the tax council to distribute the funds to local fire territories.
He said any distribution of funds would come after the already established allocations of funds are deducted from the total amount.
In other business, state Sen. Tim Lanane, who is chairman of the Madison County Bicentennial Committee, requested $25,000 to begin the planning process.
Lanane said Madison County, along with several other Indiana counties, will be celebrating the 200th anniversary of their formation.
He said the county was officially formed Nov. 10, 1823.
“We need to have an appropriate celebration for this historic event,” Lanane said. “A steering committee has been formed to plan for a proper way to celebrate the bicentennial.
“We want to do it the right way.”
Lanane said there has been a lot of brainstorming about celebrating the county’s history, which would include a birthday celebration on Nov. 23, 2023, and historic tours around the county.
He said the Anderson celebration in 2013 for 150 years of incorporation cost about $168,000.
“We haven’t determined the actual cost,” Lanane said. “We’re asking for some seed money to get started.”
Councilman Anthony Emery asked that the $25,000 funding request be included on the council’s July meeting agenda.