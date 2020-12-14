ANDERSON – Running unopposed in the Republican Party caucus, Lapel resident Rob Steele will complete the term of Anthony Emery on the Madison County Council.
Emery’s seat representing District 4 became vacant when he was elected as an at-large member of the council in November.
Russ Willis, chairman of the Madison County Republican Party, said Steele was the only person to file for the vacancy by the Friday deadline.
Steele, 57, works for Borg Warner and has previously served two terms as a member of the Lapel Town Council and two terms on the Frankton-Lapel Community Schools board.
“I enjoyed being on the town council and the school board,” Steele said Monday. “I changed jobs two years ago and didn’t have to travel as much, and my kids are all grown.”
County council is oriented on the finances of the county and he has a background in finances, Steele pointed out.
“I worked on a number of campaigns this year,” he said. “I told Russ (Willis) that if nobody was running that I would support I would be interested.”
Calling the composition of the county council diverse, Steele said he looks forward to working collectively to improve Madison County. He intends to run for re-election in 2022.
“I know how to run a campaign,” Steele said of 2022. “It’s a Republican district in the southern part of the county.”
He has served as a Republican Party precinct committeeman in Lapel since 1994.
Steele said he supports the vote center concept, pointing to its success in other counties. Vote centers, which would enable voters to cast their ballots at any poll site in the county, have been considered but not implemented in Madison County.
