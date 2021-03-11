LAPEL — The Lapel community is mourning the death of Joe Hart and remembering him as a friend to everyone.
Hart, 24, died Wednesday at an Indianapolis hospital after being involved in a one-vehicle crash Friday near the intersection of 53rd Street and Layton Road.
Hart was a multi-sport athlete at Lapel High School and a member of The Herald Bulletin’s All Decade team for the period from 2010 to 2020 and was named the 2014 THB Sports Offensive Player of the Year.
His teammate and long-time friend Will Jones described Hart as “like a big brother” to him.
“We became best friends in the eighth grade,” Jones said Thursday. “We started playing football together. He was just that type of person. He was friends with everyone. Joe was the most genuine soul that I ever met.”
Jones, a member of the Ball State University football team, said they kept in touch after high school.
“He loved watching my games at Ball State,” he said. “It’s going to be tough.”
Lapel football coach Tim Miller said Hart was a special kid.
“They (Hart and Jones) put Lapel on the map,” he said. “Joe was a sophomore when I took over as coach, and they set the stage for our successes.
“You won’t find anyone around Lapel that would say anything against Joe. He treated everyone awesomely.”
Miller said Hart had a lot to overcome and he believed if anyone could survive the injuries from the accident it would be Hart.
“He was just an all-around awesome person,” he said. “This is a sad deal.”
John Willis, an administrator with Frankton-Lapel Community Schools, said he knew Hart through his high school years and beyond.
“The one thing I will remember is he was always smiling,” he said. “Joe had a big heart and would help out anyway he could.”
Willis said you felt you knew Hart from the first meeting.
“He treated people the right way,” he said. “He was hard working and just a neat kid.”
Willis noted that Hart was an organ donor and could be helping eight families waiting on the donor list.
“We hate losing Joe,” he said. “But he changed people’s lives and is still changing lives.”
Willis said they were sharing memories on Wednesday of Hart and were overwhelmed by the support for his family and the donations to help offset the costs.
