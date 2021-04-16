LAPEL — The Lapel Town Council took the first step toward regulating the use of off-road vehicles within the town limits.
The council passed the first reading Thursday by a vote of 4-1 an ordinance that regulates the use of the vehicles. Councilman Jason Kleinbub cast the dissenting vote.
As proposed, an off-road vehicle is defined as having four or more tires and side-by-side seating. The ordinance prohibits the use of snowmobiles, quads and three-wheeled vehicles on town streets.
The vehicles have to be registered and inspected by the Lapel Police Department on an annual basis, with a registration fee of $50.
It prohibits children under the age of 3 riding on an off-road vehicle or golf cart and anyone under the age of 18 must wear a helmet if riding in an off-road vehicle.
The wearing of seatbelts is required.
The vehicles can be used from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., but a headlight is required before sunrise or after sunset.
Council president Chad Blake said off-road vehicles and golf carts cannot exceed 30 miles per hour or the posted speed limit.
The ordinance would also require operators to have a valid Indiana driver’s license and insurance on the off-road vehicle.
“The changes we requested have been made,” Blake said of the proposed ordinance.
It provides for up to a $250 fine, but Blake said the council will develop a fine schedule in the future.
Fines collected will be deposited into the town’s general fund account.
