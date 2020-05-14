LAPEL — About three weeks ago, Lapel Jr.-Sr. High School senior Jesse B. McCurdy and his parents, quarantining in their Anderson home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, had something extraordinary to celebrate.
They received word McCurdy would be named a winner of a prestigious $2,500 National Merit scholarship selected from among 15,000 finalists nationwide in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program.
“I read the email. My mom jumped up. Lots of hugging, lots of smiles, lots of joy, I would say,” he said. “I was very surprised. I was simply honored and grateful to be able to represent my school and the influences of those people around me. If anything, this has taught me, accept the blessing with open hands. I believe this scholarship is a blessing for me.”
Though Lapel has had other National Merit semifinalists, Principal John Willis believes McCurdy, who also will be co-valedictorian, may be the school’s first scholarship winner.
The academic standout, who hopes to study biochemistry and Spanish at Calvin University in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with an eye on a career in pediatric oncology, in the fall already had been named Madison County’s only semifinalist by the National Merit Scholarship Corp.
McCurdy, whose early education was at Liberty Christian School before he entered high school at Lapel, described his success as an academic, emotional and spiritual journey bolstered by the support of God, his family and his teachers.
“God has given me so many profound blessings that have encouraged my academic pursuits,” he said. “I think, for me, I realize more and more I am less a representation of my own effort and work but more the product of the incessant love and support of my family.”
Willis and Jesse McCurdy’s parents, Sandy and Ben McCurdy, said they couldn’t be prouder.
Lapel’s principal described Jesse McCurdy as a thoughtful, talented and humble young man with an insatiable appetite for learning as evidenced by the fact he has completed all of the dual-credit classes offered by the school. A well-rounded student, Willis said, McCurdy also excelled at cross country and tennis and participated in show choir.
“He is just an outstanding young man from all aspects. He’s just a great role model for young and old,” he said. “I’m not sure I’ve met a more humble, driven, servant-leader. He’s always appreciative of everything. He’s always thinking about everybody else.”
Sandy McCurdy said though she was delighted and thrilled that her son now is considered among the top 1% of students in the nation, she wasn’t surprised.
“I think also looking at the criteria and looking at the cutoff scores, they told us he was a strong contender,” she said.
Jesse is driven toward excellence, his mother said.
“He’s very self-disciplined with anything that he sets out to do,” she said. “I think the fact that he enjoys academic endeavors makes it easier to stick with it. He enjoys the challenge, and he enjoys learning. He’s definitely intrigued with learning.”
In fact, Ben McCurdy said, his son had set his sights on winning the scholarship.
“He had it as a goal to do well on the SAT scores, so quite a while he would do little studies and answer a daily question,” he said.
Though it remains to be seen whether the start of his college career will be as nontraditional as the end of high school, the McCurdys look forward to seeing what the next chapter in their son’s quest for knowledge will bring.
“It’s nice in these times to have something that feels like something to celebrate,” Sandy McCurdy said. “It’s been a great ride. That’s for sure.”
